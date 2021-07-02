Carver who led Carousel for Missoula project dies at age 73

Cox said the project “created such a bond for people from all socio-economic strata of the community.”

Kaparich taught an adult education class and ended up with a waiting list. There were artists, high school teachers, surgeons, bookkeepers, pilots, dermatologists, retirees. They met in his garage (he took Fridays off), up to 20 people at a time, for four years. Thompson estimated that at their peak they had 40 active carvers.

Bette Largent, an expert who worked on the Spokane carousel, came over to teach painting. She told the Missoulian in 1995 that these horses are distinct from the other established looks. “They’ve created a style of their own, not a copy of something else,” she said.

“Chuck made sure each one of them was perfect,” Cox said. He wasn’t afraid to tell someone “you need to keep going on that, you need to dig a little deeper, or make this curve a little different.' And that’s the reason our carousel is so beautiful, because he started that culture of making sure that everything was right.”

An auction, redevelopment agency funding and other sources helped pay for the horses and the building and the Stinson Co. band organ with some 400 pipes. It was paid off from the start.