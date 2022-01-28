CASA of Missoula launches Light of Hope week, announces advocate of the year

CASA Missoula announced its advocate of the year and launched its “Light of Hope” week on Friday.

The week aims to raise awareness for the volunteers who advocate for abused and neglected children in our court systems. CASAs (court appointed special advocates) are community volunteers who speak on behalf of children in court.

A main component of their job is to ensure the kids they’re working with have stable and safe housing. Advocates go through 30 hours of training prior to taking on a case.

CASA of Missoula named Pam Copley as its advocate of the year — she’s been working at CASA since 2018 and has amassed over 184 hours in volunteer work, serving eight children in that time frame.

“I first decided to become a volunteer because, in my family, when I was raised, volunteering and helping others was really important,” Copley said. “And now, when I take on a new case, my first goal as a CASA is to become a trusted friend to the children I serve and to make sure they know I’m on their side.”

The Light of Hope Week includes an online auction open now through next Friday, Feb. 4. Things will wrap up with a virtual event on the same day at 6:30 p.m. Copley is scheduled to speak, along with CASA of Missoula's Executive Director, Scott Appel, who will share success stories of children who have worked with advocates.

The Zoom link for the event will be available on the Light of Hope website on Feb. 4 at LightofHope2022.Givesmart.com.

In 2021, CASA of Missoula volunteers spent 4,000 hours advocating for 245 children who have experienced abuse and neglect, the release said. Of those, 92 have found safe and permanent housing by way of a CASA volunteer.

“CASAs make an incredible difference in a child’s life. Studies show children who have a CASA volunteer receive a higher number of services, fewer home placements, and are more likely to succeed in school,” Appel said. “That’s why we’re looking for those members of our community who may have thought about becoming a CASA but haven’t taken the steps to make it a reality. You’re needed now more than ever to advocate for children who need you most.”

Despite the large amount of advocacy work in CASA’s Missoula Office, volunteer numbers have dropped since the start of COVID. Prior to the onset of the pandemic, training classes were reaching their capacities of 35 volunteers per class, but that number has dropped to about 10 volunteers graduating last fall, the news release said.

CASA of Missoula is accepting applications for its spring training program, running from March 29 to April 8 via Zoom. For more information about the organization's work and its programs, visit casamissoula.org.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.