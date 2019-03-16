Attorneys for and against neo-Nazi website owner Andrew Anglin resolved most of their pretrial disputes on Friday after a federal magistrate ordered them to meet face-to-face.
“We should have a written report going to the court summarizing our resolution by next Tuesday,” said John Morrison, a Helena attorney representing Tanya Gersh, a Whitefish real estate agent. Gersh has accused Anglin of directing followers of his Daily Stormer website to harass her and her family with more than 200 threatening and anti-Semitic posts in 2016.
Gersh had been involved in a potential property sale with the mother of white nationalist Richard Spencer, and Anglin claimed Gersh was trying to force the woman to leave town.
The two sides have filed more than 200 requests for evidence and deposition rulings in the discovery portion of the case. U.S. Magistrate Judge Jeremiah Lynch told all attorneys involved to get together on Thursday and Friday to settle the questions after they reported failing to sort them out through telephone conferences.
Gersh’s lawyers want to depose Anglin in person, but he has refused to reveal his current location, which apparently is somewhere outside the United States. Anglin’s lawyers have asked for Gersh’s email correspondence with her rabbi, which she maintains is confidential under clergy privilege.