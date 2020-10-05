Cases keep climbing in Missoula County

Missoula County reported 92 new COVID-19 cases since Friday, October 2, according to an email from the Missoula City-County Health department.

"There are currently 397 active COVID-19 cases with more than 1,120 close contacts in Missoula County," the email said. "Of 397 current active cases, 108 are associated with University of Montana students, staff, and faculty. Of these 108 UM-associated cases, 33 are newly reported today (Monday). Nine individuals are hospitalized in Missoula County facilities, three of which are county residents."

Missoula County reported a record 84 new cases added in one day on Friday, and the health department encouraged people to pick up their phones in order to help with more efficient contact tracing. The health department noted the following demographic patterns in its Monday update:

"We continue seeing similar demographic trends in our active cases with 42% of current active cases falling within the 20-29-year-old age range, 18% within 10-19-year-olds, and 15% in 30-39-year-olds.

Missoula County has seen 1,079 total COVID-19 cases with 679 recoveries, and three deaths, according to the email.

