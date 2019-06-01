Casey Blanchard was one of three shot on March 14 and 15, including Montana Highway Patrol Trooper Wade Palmer.
Casey Blanchard returns to Stevensville
Tommy Martino
Photographer
Photographer at the Missoulian.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended
Print Ads
Construction
Ad Vault
- Updated
Ad Vault
Latest Local Offers
Nancy Serba - Gold Wellness Advocate doTERRA
Grizzly Lawn Care and Landscape