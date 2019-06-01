{{featured_button_text}}

Casey Blanchard was one of three shot on March 14 and 15, including Montana Highway Patrol Trooper Wade Palmer.

060219 blanchard-tm.jpg

Law enforcement leads a convoy of trucks escorting Casey Blanchard home after he spent over two months at the University of Utah Hospital in Salt Lake City on Saturday afternoon in Stevensville. Blanchard was one of three shot on March 14 and 15, including Montana Highway Patrol Trooper Wade Palmer. Law enforcement leads a convoy of trucks escorting Casey Blanchard home after he spent over two months at the University of Utah Hospital in Salt Lake City on Saturday afternoon in Stevensville. Blanchard was one of three shot on March 14 and 15, including Montana Highway Patrol Trooper Wade Palmer. Later Saturday, Montana Highway Patrol posted a photo on social media of the families of Trooper Palmer and Blanchard together.
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Photographer

Photographer at the Missoulian.