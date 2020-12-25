Catch but avoid eating: Toxic fish samples renew calls for Smurfit clean-up

DeArment said the site needs a comprehensive EPA study, and the material in the holding ponds needs to be removed from the floodplain so “that trickle into the environment will stop.”

“So we’d really like answers to those questions,” DeArment said, “but at the moment it doesn’t look like we’re going to get a comprehensive investigation of them that will answer them in a reliable fashion … and in our view, that seems like an injustice on the part of the EPA and the [potentially responsible parties.]”

He pointed out that the highest concentrations of toxins in the fish study were found in the samples at St. Regis, the farthest test site en route to the next major tributary, the Flathead.

“Is that the end of it, or if we kept going downstream are we going to find even higher concentrations?" he asked "Or at some point, we would hope that they attenuate and go back to something like background."

***

At Paradise, the Flathead River flows down from the Flathead Indian Reservation and joins the Clark Fork.