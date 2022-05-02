Cavey Rossbach found guilty in murder of Bill Conko-Camel

A man was found guilty of murdering William "Bill" Conko-Camel in 2018 in Sanders County District Court two weeks ago.

Cavey Little Rossbach was convicted of deliberate homicide on April 19, according to a press release from the Montana Department of Justice. He was initially charged in October 2020.

On Oct. 5, 2018, Sanders County Dispatch received a call reporting shots fired in the Dixon area, and that there was a person lying dead on Frank McClure Street, according to court documents.

Conko-Camel had been shot five times, the press release said.

The victim's girlfriend told law enforcement she and her boyfriend were at a house visiting a friend that evening when Rossbach burst through the door and attacked Conko-Camel. Rossbach, the girlfriend told law enforcement, was yelling something about Conko-Camel being responsible for the death of Rossbach's wife.

As Rossbach and Conko-Camel fought, two others — Rossbach's son, Preston Rossbach, and Ty Butler — entered the house and joined Cavey Rossbach in the assault, according to charging documents.

The fight broke up and the three men left the house, the girlfriend told police. Conko-Camel followed them, and one of the three men said they were going to get a gun, according to court documents. After Conko-Camel was shot, the Rossbachs left the area. They were seen holding a rifle by witnesses.

Cavey Rossbach's wife told investigators she saw him shoot Conko-Camel. Butler told tribal investigators he threw Rossbach's rifle in the river.

According to charging documents in Cavey Rossbach's case, tribal police spoke with him a few weeks after he was charged about the Conko-Camel case. During an interview in 2020, according to prosecutors, Cavey admitted to the shooting.

The investigation appeared to be at a dead end, but the Flathead Tribal Police Department broke the case and was able to solve the homicide two years after it took place. The case was prosecuted by Dan Guzynski and Selene Koepke, the press release said.

Cavey's son, Preston, was sentenced to 60 years in state prison for a separate murder case that also happened in October 2018.

