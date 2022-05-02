 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Cavey Rossbach found guilty in murder of Bill Conko-Camel

  • 0

A man was found guilty of murdering William "Bill" Conko-Camel in 2018 in Sanders County District Court two weeks ago.

Cavey Little Rossbach was convicted of deliberate homicide on April 19, according to a press release from the Montana Department of Justice. He was initially charged in October 2020. 

On Oct. 5, 2018, Sanders County Dispatch received a call reporting shots fired in the Dixon area, and that there was a person lying dead on Frank McClure Street, according to court documents.

Conko-Camel had been shot five times, the press release said. 

The victim's girlfriend told law enforcement she and her boyfriend were at a house visiting a friend that evening when Rossbach burst through the door and attacked Conko-Camel. Rossbach, the girlfriend told law enforcement, was yelling something about Conko-Camel being responsible for the death of Rossbach's wife.

People are also reading…

As Rossbach and Conko-Camel fought, two others — Rossbach's son, Preston Rossbach, and Ty Butler — entered the house and joined Cavey Rossbach in the assault, according to charging documents.

The fight broke up and the three men left the house, the girlfriend told police. Conko-Camel followed them, and one of the three men said they were going to get a gun, according to court documents. After Conko-Camel was shot, the Rossbachs left the area. They were seen holding a rifle by witnesses.

Cavey Rossbach's wife told investigators she saw him shoot Conko-Camel. Butler told tribal investigators he threw Rossbach's rifle in the river.

According to charging documents in Cavey Rossbach's case, tribal police spoke with him a few weeks after he was charged about the Conko-Camel case. During an interview in 2020, according to prosecutors, Cavey admitted to the shooting.

The investigation appeared to be at a dead end, but the Flathead Tribal Police Department broke the case and was able to solve the homicide two years after it took place. The case was prosecuted by Dan Guzynski and Selene Koepke, the press release said. 

Cavey's son, Preston, was sentenced to 60 years in state prison for a separate murder case that also happened in October 2018. 

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
1
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Rossbach gets 60 years

Rossbach gets 60 years

A Dixon man days short of his 20th birthday was sentenced on Friday to 60 years in prison for his role in a drug robbery turned double homicide almost two years ago. 

Watch Now: Related Video

Self-described bionic woman is an inspiration to those living with a disablity

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News