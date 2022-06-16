Cavey Rossbach gets 100 years for 2018 Bill Conko-Camel murder

A man will serve a 100-year term in state prison for the shooting death of William "Bill" Conko-Camel in Dixon in 2018, giving Conko-Camel's family a sense of closure after a nearly four-year-long criminal justice process.

A jury convicted Cavey Rossbach, 47, of one count of deliberate homicide in April. On Thursday, Missoula County District Judge Leslie Halligan sentenced him to 90 years for the deliberate homicide charge and an additional 10 years for a weapons enhancement. None of Rossbach's sentence includes suspended time, and no parole restriction was imposed. The sentencing took place in Sanders County District Court.

"Today was a heavy day for our family as the healing begins," Liz Camel, the victim's sister, said on behalf of Conko-Camel's family after the sentence was delivered. "The 100-year sentence will not bring Bill back, but it will bring some resemblance of justice and peace for our family. Now that Cavey Rossbach was held accountable for his action and our families' pain, we can finally let Bill rest in peace."

On Oct. 5, 2018, Sanders County Dispatch received a call reporting shots fired in the Dixon area, and that there was a person lying dead on Frank McClure Street. Conko-Camel had been shot five times.

The victim's girlfriend told law enforcement she and her boyfriend were at a house visiting a friend that evening when Rossbach burst through the door and attacked Conko-Camel. Rossbach, the girlfriend told law enforcement, was yelling something about Conko-Camel being responsible for the death of Rossbach's wife. As Rossbach and Conko-Camel fought, two others — Rossbach's son, Preston Rossbach, and Ty Butler — entered the house and joined Cavey Rossbach in the assault, according to charging documents.

The fight broke up and the three men left the house, the girlfriend told police. Conko-Camel followed them, and one of the three men said they were going to get a gun, according to court documents. After Conko-Camel was shot, the Rossbachs left the area. They were seen holding a rifle by witnesses.

According to charging documents in Cavey Rossbach's case, tribal police spoke with him a few weeks after he was charged in the Conko-Camel case. During an interview in 2020, according to prosecutors, Cavey admitted to the shooting.

The investigation appeared to be at a dead end, but the Flathead Tribal Police Department broke the case and was able to solve the homicide two years after it took place. Rossbach was initially charged in October 2020.

Loved ones of Conko-Camel's shared their grief in the courtroom on Thursday along with their fond memories of Conko-Camel's vibrant and loving personality.

At the sentencing, Halligan said she took several aspects of the case into consideration, including the fact that the criminal justice system routinely hands down long sentences, which Native American individuals are disproportionately affected by. Rossbach is Native.

"Native Americans have suffered many traumas in the course of their lives and their culture," Halligan said. "And certainly that is reflected perhaps in their over-representation."

However, Rossbach's actions four years ago caused Conko-Camel's family ongoing suffering, Halligan said. She also noted Conko-Camel's death appears to have been more of an execution-style case rather than one of self-defense.

"Mr. Rossbach's actions were devastating and irreparable," the judge said.

Cavey's son, Preston, was sentenced to 60 years in state prison for a separate murder case that also happened in October 2018.

