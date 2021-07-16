Celebrate 100 years of Camp Sula on Saturday

Camp Sula will celebrate its 100th anniversary with a live concert and dinner 4-9 p.m. on Saturday, July 17.
The rock and country concert will feature singer, songwriter and traveling musician Scott Helmer as part of his "Campfire Songs" US Tour 2021, with opening local performances by violinist Lauran Roberts and guitarist and singer Bob Weber.
The doors open at 4 p.m., admission is free and all ages are welcome. The event will also feature a chuckwagon serving pulled pork, baked beans and potato chips for $5.
Helmer has quite a backstory.
In the economic crash of 2008, Helmer sat alone in his car on a deserted mountain road in Northern Arizona and nearly took his own life. Seconds before pulling the trigger he cried out to God for help, and he is using that situation to help others. Since 2012, he has toured non-stop across America, given over 1,000 performances and holds the Guinness World Records title for "Most Live Music Performances in 24 Hours (multiple cities).”
His special fundraising concerts have helped raise more than $2 million for military veterans and their families, equine-assisted therapy, suicide prevention, first responders, pet and animal rescues, food banks, historic places, special needs children and adults, and more.
Camp Sula is on the East Fork of the Bitterroot River, in the famous "Ross Hole” where the Lewis and Clark Expedition camped and traded with the Flathead Indians. It now has a restaurant, general store, RV park, cabins, river access, mini-golf course and stocked fishing pond for the kids.
Owner Scott Roberts said Camp Sula is a great community spot whose history probably goes back 1,000 years.
“We are celebrating the physical location of the Sula Store where it is now that is coming up to its 100-year mark,” Roberts said.
The concert venue will be by the pond with a stage on a trailer with hay bales. The audience is asked to bring their lawn chairs.
“We are asking people to come help us celebrate the remarkable place that is Sula and the rich history of that place,” Roberts said. “It is all the way from the beginning, from the natives to Lewis and Clark stopping there and trading with the natives, to ‘Ross Hole’ to now Camp Sula.”