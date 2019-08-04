The Bitterroot National Forest invites kids and their families to celebrate Smokey Bear’s 75th birthday with activities for all ages on Friday, Aug. 9.
The celebration will take place at the Bitterroot National Forest supervisor’s office in Hamilton at 1801 N. First St., just north of Mildenberger Motors, from noon to 3 p.m. Come join the fun with games, prizes and birthday cake. Participate in activities that will help you understand the relationship between wildfire and our forests.
Smokey Bear will also make a special appearance.
The Hamilton Volunteer Fire Department will also participate in the celebration by having an engine on display and firefighters available to meet with the public. Other participating agencies include Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation, Bitter Root Resource Conservation and Development and Ravalli County Environmental Health to talk about local smoke impacts.
For 75 years, Smokey Bear has been there to help the Forest Service remind America that "Only you can prevent wildfires." That's an important reminder, considering most fires aren't started by nature. In fact, 90% of wildfires are human-caused — by people leaving fires unattended or coals burning. From his first day on the job, Smokey has been there to help Americans understand how their actions can affect the future of one of our most important national treasures.
Be sure to check out Smokey's website smokeybear.com for more information on his history and birthday.
For more information contact Anna Bateson, fire prevention specialist at 406-363-7150.