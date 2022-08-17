Celebration of life for late Missoula mayor John Engen to be held Saturday morning

The City of Missoula is holding a celebration of life for late Missoula mayor John Engen this Saturday, Aug. 20, at 10 a.m. at Ogren Park at Allegiance Field, Missoula's civic baseball stadium.

Speakers for the service will include U.S. Sen. Jon Tester, former Montana Gov. Steve Bullock, former Missoula mayor Mike Kadas and former U.S. Rep. Pat Williams. Other speakers will be Susan Hay Patrick, the CEO of United Way of Missoula County, Mike Bellusci, a close friend of Engen's for many years and Carol Williams, a former Montana legislator and the first woman to serve as majority leader in the Montana Senate.

There will be live music by the Big Sky Mudflaps and the event is free and open to the public.

Gates at the stadium will open at 9 a.m., and city communications manager Ginny Merriam said the city strongly encourages people to arrive early to ensure an orderly entrance to the stadium. Parking is available but limited, so people are encouraged to walk, bike or use group transportation.

Engen, 57, died Monday of pancreatic cancer. He was Missoula's 50th and longest-serving mayor.