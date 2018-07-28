At noon Saturday, 16 kilt-clad musicians from the Celtic Dragon Pipe Band marched into Caras Park and opened the 2018 Celtic Festival Missoula.
The bleat of their pipes filled the park’s packed amphitheater. Meanwhile, under the pavilion, some visitors were selling Irish crafts, while others were serving up bangers and mash, "Dubliner burgers," and, of course, plenty of beer.
“Lots of people so far and it’s only noon, so we’re doing good!” remarked festival president Shannon Lukes
Celtic culture first reached Montana with 19th century immigrants, and for nearly a decade, Celtic Festival Missoula has helped that tradition grow. Shannon and her husband, Robert Lukes, both claim Celtic heritage, and co-own Missoula’s Highlander Beer. When the brand turned 100 in 2010, they decided to celebrate by hosting a Celtic festival.
That first year, she remarked, “it was just pouring rain, and everybody was out there dancing, and it was just like you were in Ireland. It was fantastic.”
Since then, “it's just grown exponentially,” Shannon Lukes said. Planning is a year-round task, and Festival day requires about 100 volunteers. “Nobody gets paid,” she said.
As Shannon spoke, the Missoula Irish Dancers were taking the stage; the audience would soon start clapping along to their jigs. They, the Spokane-based Haran Irish Dancers, traditional Irish band Floating Crowbar and the Celtic Dragon bagpipers were scheduled for additional performances later in the afternoon. The festival lineup also included a red hair and freckle contest, and Missoula’s sixth annual Irish Road Bowling Tournament.
These traditions have delighted residents of the Emerald Isle — and guests at festivals like these — for generations. But “no culture is stagnant,” Robert Lukes pointed out, “and for it to thrive and stay alive it has to evolve.” For that reason, Celtic Festival Missoula also highlights a newer aspect of its namesake culture: Celtic Rock.
This music style combines bagpipes, fiddles and accordions with guitars, keyboards and drum sets for a one-of-a-kind sound.
“They're dynamic, they're a ton of fun and they certainly appeal to the younger kids too, so it's really a great evolution of the culture,” Robert Lukes said.
Three bands — the Screaming Orphans of County Donegal, Ireland, the Stout Pounders of Seattle and Seven Nations of New York City — were scheduled to showcase that sound later on Saturday evening. “We’ve been trying to get [Seven Nations] here for a while, so they’ll be great,” Robert predicted.
All this fun had a serious purpose. The festival donates its net proceeds to Court Appointed Special Advocates of Missoula, which was running a tent and kids’ activity center. Executive Director Charity Stubb explained that these funds bolster the group’s efforts to advocate for abused and neglected children in the court system.
“Last year we received $5,000 in proceeds,” she said. “That’s a big deal because it costs about $1,500 to recruit, train and support one CASA volunteer for one year.”
With 65 children currently on the waiting list for a volunteer, “those proceeds mean a lot to us,” she said. “We’re super grateful to Bob and Shannon Lukes.”
A steady stream of families were stopping by CASA’s booth for face painting, flower pot decoration and a kayak raffle. The vendors nearby were also doing a brisk trade. There were more than 20, Shannon Lukes said.
That’s a sharp rise from the festival’s first rainy run in 2010. But even when she and Robert started, they knew they had crafted a prime celebration of Celtic culture.
“We hope it doesn't rain, but yeah, it was a lot of fun,” Shannon Lukes said.