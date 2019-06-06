The postcards and door-knocking remain months away, but U.S. Census awareness campaigns have started rolling across Montana.
On Thursday, census officials convened a group of Missoula community leaders seeking help. Their task, according to Census staff member Karen Murphy, is making sure every person in Montana on April 1, 2020, gets counted. That means citizens, non-citizens, migrant workers, college students, tribal residents, snowbirds, homeless people, anti-government people and anybody else in the state at the time.
“We’re less than a year away from that snapshot,” Murphy said. And Montana faces some particular challenges, including hard-to-reach rural communities, isolated pockets of poverty, and many places with poor cellphone and Internet reception on the Census’ first-ever attempt to gather most of its data electronically.
“We will go back six or eight times to get people to respond,” Murphy said. “But the door-knocking costs all of us money. And people who self-report tend to be more honest than when someone from the government is in their face asking questions.”
To overcome those obstacles, the Census has asked community leaders to set up Complete Count Committees. Those committees look for hard-to-count communities, figure out strategies to reach them, and recruit trusted representatives who can deflate opposition to census participation. Bozeman, Billings and Great Falls have already set up Complete Count Committees.
Murphy noted that the sixth sentence in the U.S. Constitution calls for the “actual enumeration” of the nation’s population to occur every 10 years to determine apportionment of congressional representatives and direct taxes. That particularly matters for Montana, which has only one member in the House of Representatives.
“Montana lost its No. 2 seat after the 1990 census, and we are poised in this census to regain that seat,” Murphy said. “We would be the first state that lost a seat and regained one.”
In addition, Montana receives about $2 billion a year based on its census count. That works out to about $20,000 per resident over the decade.
In Missoula County, the Census Bureau currently seeks about 130 employees to do the preliminary mapping, address canvassing and other pre-count work. As the April 1, 2020, date approaches, that number will grow to around 1,000 employees who will contact households that haven’t responded and attempt to increase participation. Those workers can expect starting salaries of $13.50 an hour.
“You can count on Missoula County to play a large role,” Missoula County Commissioner Dave Strohmaier said at the meeting. He and Commissioner Josh Slotnick pledged to network with the county’s community councils and public information system to organize the effort. Missoula Mayor John Engen and Missoula County Public Schools Superintendent Mark Thane also offered to help.