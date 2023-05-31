Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The Western Montana Mental Health Center has recently implemented some fairly drastic changes.

That includes ousting its chief executive officer Levi Anderson, hiring a transition management company, ending its involvement with the Flagship after-school program for Missoula kids and transitioning the Recovery Center into a different treatment model.

The nonprofit is headquartered in Missoula and operates in 15 counties, providing a range of addiction-treatment and behavioral health services.

Jean Curtiss, the chair of the nonprofit’s board of directors and a former Missoula County commissioner, said that the board decided not to renew Anderson’s contract.

“Levi Anderson has been CEO for five years and he is leaving,” she explained. The organization is searching for a new CEO, she said.

For the interim, they’ve brought on Cascadia Management Group of Missoula to manage the organization.

“We’ve hired Cascadia to help us through — that’s their expertise,” Curtiss said. “Our leader’s changing, our top leader, but the leadership team is strong, the staff is strong. We’ve got great employees.”

The president of that management company, Colleen Rudio, will serve as the interim executive administrator. She said her company has worked with many nonprofit groups in town, including Home Resource, the YMCA and others.

“We look at this as a very standard and common practice,” Rudio said. “Levi was a great leader and accomplished a lot for this organization.”

However, Rudio said that Western’s board was “in agreement with Levi that a different style of leadership was needed for the markets they serve and where the organization needs to focus its attention.”

The company will assist them in the hiring process.

“We’ll provide the board with our thoughts for their consideration,” she said.

Both Rudio and Curtiss insisted that the change will not affect patient care.

“Absolutely not,” Curtiss said. “As a matter of fact, we’re using this time to better utilize our resources, better serve clients and patients. Levi had been moving toward a couple great decisions, fulfilling some care for male-specific crisis support and we need to make that transition. There will absolutely be no service declination.”

The organization is changing the model at its Recovery Center, which is a 16-bed, 30-day inpatient treatment program for men and women struggling with alcohol and substance use.

Curtiss said that model is “very hard to pencil out,” so, they’re transitioning it to a group home for men.

Rudio said the change is in response to changing community needs.

“There’s a lot of need in the community, there’s needs in every one of the communities we serve, and some get more attention than others,” she said. “We focus on what the actual need in the community we can most positively impact. We can maintain a 16-unit facility that we don’t have a waiting list on and at times not even a total census. Or we can convert the facility to make it more usable for a service area that has a waiting list and always has a waiting list. That does not mean that we turn away people.”

The people that were in the old Recovery Center program will continue to the end of their 30-day treatment, Curtiss noted.

“We’re just not taking any more in,” she said. “We’re working with partners to know where (women with addiction treatment needs) could go to get that service in another facility. We’ve started discussions internally and with Colleen now about women care and female care and what role we can serve. Those are active conversations.”

The organization is in the process of remodeling its River House day treatment center into an ambulatory crisis receiving center, where people experiencing a crisis can stay for 24 hours to get evaluated and get treatment.

“We’re partnering with St. Patrick Hospital and a lot of people on that,” Curtiss said.

The Flagship afterschool program in Missoula has utilized Western Montana Mental Health Center as its “umbrella partnership” organization for many years. Curtiss and Rudio said that partnership is ending and that kids are now taking part in afterschool programs with the city.

“Flagship has been around a long time,” Curtiss explained. “The big challenge is that the school districts are changing the way they serve the community. The Missoula school district’s new strategic plan is to partner with the city Parks and Recreation Department. It’s always hard to lose something that you recognize and have worked with for a long time.”

“We have had conversations with other partners to fill some gaps in Flagship programming,” Rudio said. “We may or may not be a part of that. Flagship was a community-based service. Change is the only thing we know to be consistent. Our focus is making sure kiddos and adults are served, but the time for us to be involved in Flagship is sunsetting. We want to make sure that occurs in a very involved and caring way.”

Curtiss said Western Montana Mental Health Center recently received a federal grant and a state grant to develop a certified behavioral health model.

Anderson could not be reached for comment Wednesday.

In early March, Anderson went to Helena to advocate for a bill that would have increased the Medicaid provider rates to facilities like his that provide mental health services to people in crisis.

"One week ago today, I sent a letter to our partners across the state, notifying them that we had to close 31 community-based mental health crisis stabilization beds," Anderson told a House committee. "That represents 65% of the capacity in the entire state for that service. And that is a direct result of a lack of funding for those services."

The bill he was supporting, HB 649, was voted down in the Senate in April.