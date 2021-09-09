Ceramic menagerie: 'Wild things' made of clay

Bonnicksen began working with clay long ago, but only about five years ago “took off” with it. Much of his work comprises sculptures of animal busts, such as giraffes or bunnies with long ears, sometimes in psychologically weighted manner, such as rabbits with cheetah fur. (His father, a veteran animator with large outfits like Warner Bros., often drew Bugs Bunny, and worked on "Fritz the Cat.")

The possibilities of what you can learn to do with clay are endless, he said.

“Not just with the medium and in the art itself, but within yourself,” said Bonnicksen, who was a psychotherapist for 15 years. There’s an emotional component and it “reveals yourself,” and “puts you on stage in a totally different way.”

He diverted into sealife for this piece after taking a class with studio resident Sara Catapano, who sculpts imaginary and vividly detailed creatures.

Prompted to make something “weird,” he chose the vampire squid, which had new technical challenges, such as a two-color airbrushed glaze. It also required the construction of eight arms that are curling inward, which he wanted since it added a sense of movement. The interior of its mouth is lined with more than 100 cirri — spiny objects that Bonnicksen made out of wire.