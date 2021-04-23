Ceramic pipe show: Artists experiment with a new functional form

As artists, and as a gallery, they felt there’s less taboo around the idea as states, including Montana, move toward legalization of recreational use of marijuana, so they asked artists if they’d like to try one out. The enthusiasm is apparent with the array of pipes shaped like fingers, birds, vulvas, fallopian tubes, some abstract with color, faces, along with ashtrays.

Most of the participating artists make functional work — often quite stylized and sculptural — but few had made a pipe before.

“A lot of us had a lot of fun,” Conti said. It was a chance to translate their style, like a sculptor’s version of a mug, she added. As an example, she’s a figurative sculptor whose work is often rooted in ecology and environmental and social issues, with dead birds as a recurring motif not just in a literal way, but a stand-in for humanity.

For “High Fire,” she crafted deceased hummingbirds that have a similar delicacy to a live creature. Except they are pipes, and their tiny black beaks can be removed and used as a poker. Hers are more likely to be used on special occasions, and some people bought pieces from this show just as art objects, not for any heavy use.