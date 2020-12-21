Ceremony held for 25 Missoula homeless individuals who died in 2020

Kristy Pszanowski struggled to hold back tears as she remembered Kelly Fowler.
"She wore bright pink lipstick, she was just happy all the time," the lead Homeless Outreach Team member at the Poverello Center homeless shelter in Missoula, recalled. "She called me 'sunshine.' Last year she gave me a little ring that had a sun on it to remember her."
Fowler was one of the 25 individuals experiencing homelessness in Missoula County that passed away in 2020. On Monday night, the longest night of the year, a Homeless Persons' Memorial took place and streamed live in front of the Poverello Center and at the Johnson Street Community Shelter. The name of each person was painted on a sign and read aloud by the members of the Homeless Outreach Team, who work with and visit and get to know Missoula County's homeless population throughout the year.
"We gather here on this first day of winter, the longest night of the year, to honor and acknowledge 25 of our friends and neighbors who died this year while experiencing homelessness," said Amy Allison Thompson, the executive director of the Poverello Center. "In many cases, this service will be the only commemoration of their lives. These are people with names. Three of these are veterans who fought for our freedom. We need to call them by their name, and we need to remember them."
Pszanowski has worked on the outreach team for two years and said she knew almost all of the 25 people lost this year. She remembered that Melvin Brecht was 89 years old and had lived in a homeless encampment for years.
"He would ride his bicycle every day up to town and check the mail and do his laundry," she recalled. "He was an amazing, an amazing man."
She met Angelina Joscum almost six years ago when she started working at the Pov.
"She came from prison to the streets here," Pszanowski said. "We were working with her to get her housed. And she died before we could do that."
Support Local Journalism
Pszanowski remembered Charles Profit was in his 60s.
"He was an old jazz musician that lived here," she said.
Lee Nelson was profiled by the Missoulian earlier this year after he was murdered.
"He was here from the time I started here," Pszanowski said. "He was just the sweetest, kindest man. He always wore funny hats, like his picture in the paper. He always had a special hat he wore. He was a good ol' guy."
She remembered how Sandra Baylor, who was struck and killed by a car this year, liked to dance.
"I worked with her for the last couple years," Pszanowski said. "She would dance her way through the dining room. She was a character."
The Missoula County commissioners and mayor of Missoula have issued a joint proclamation recognizing December 21, 2020 as Homeless Persons’ Memorial Day. The Homeless Persons’ Memorial was planned by members of the Missoula At-Risk Housing Coalition, an ongoing formal task force made up of representatives from health and human service agencies and governmental departments.
Point-in-time surveys in 2018 and 2019, conducted in January, identified roughly 400 homeless individuals in Missoula.
"The people who passed away this year while experiencing homelessness are much more than just names for us," Pszanowski said. "They are people whom we interact with on a weekly, and even daily, basis as we hand them a sack lunch or a new pair of socks, and as we try to dream with them about what it would be like to have a permanent home. We will miss them and we will remember them."
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.