Ceremony held for 25 Missoula homeless individuals who died in 2020

Kristy Pszanowski struggled to hold back tears as she remembered Kelly Fowler.

"She wore bright pink lipstick, she was just happy all the time," the lead Homeless Outreach Team member at the Poverello Center homeless shelter in Missoula, recalled. "She called me 'sunshine.' Last year she gave me a little ring that had a sun on it to remember her."

Fowler was one of the 25 individuals experiencing homelessness in Missoula County that passed away in 2020. On Monday night, the longest night of the year, a Homeless Persons' Memorial took place and streamed live in front of the Poverello Center and at the Johnson Street Community Shelter. The name of each person was painted on a sign and read aloud by the members of the Homeless Outreach Team, who work with and visit and get to know Missoula County's homeless population throughout the year.

"We gather here on this first day of winter, the longest night of the year, to honor and acknowledge 25 of our friends and neighbors who died this year while experiencing homelessness," said Amy Allison Thompson, the executive director of the Poverello Center. "In many cases, this service will be the only commemoration of their lives. These are people with names. Three of these are veterans who fought for our freedom. We need to call them by their name, and we need to remember them."