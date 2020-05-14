Ceremony held to honor fallen law enforcement

“(Heinle) was shot in 1998, he died in 2010,” Welsh said. “He had actually made sergeant. He was a good man, a good leader. He was one of those people that wouldn’t ask anybody else to do anything he wouldn’t do. He was not afraid to get his hands dirty even as a supervisor and he was a good friend."

The stories of the 11 are too numerous to list in one article, but Edmund Trudeau was shot and killed on Valentine's Day in 1904 by a drunk farm laborer who was upset about not getting into a dance hall in Lolo. According to a county memorial website, Deputy Trudeau was "a well-known and well-liked member of the Missoula/Lolo community. He was a rancher and owner of the Lolo Springs Stage Line, often driving the passengers himself and inviting them into his home on the ranch for dinner."

The second week in May is National Law Enforcement Week, and Missoula Police chief Jaeson White recorded a video statement for everyone to see.

"Every year we gather in May to honor and pay our respects to the officers who made the ultimate sacrifice in protecting our city,” White said. "There will never be enough words or hugs to adequately compensate the families, survivors and friends of these officers. It is our duty to live up to our promise to never forget these officers, their families the survivors, and all of sacrifices they have made.”