Ceremony held to honor fallen law enforcement

A somber ceremony was held on Thursday at the Law Enforcement Memorial in Missoula’s Rose Park to honor the 11 people who have given their lives in the line of duty in Missoula County.
The public gathering usually draws a crowd, but it was canceled this year due to safety concerns amid the pandemic. Still, Missoula Police Officer Truman Tolson, Assistant Chief Scott Hoffman and public information officer Sgt. Travis Welsh showed up to lay a red, white and blue wreath on the granite monument.
“Given the pandemic, social distancing, we just wanted to do something very simple that was not a public event,” Welsh explained. "We typically have a pretty good turnout largely made up of current officers, retired officers, all their combined families. It’s usually a decent crowd.”
The monument was dedicated in 2000 and was paid for by the combined Associations for the Missoula County Sheriff’s Department and the Missoula Police Department. The list of names includes Roy Thompson of Montana, Fish, Wildlife and Parks and U.S. Treasury Agent Paul A. Read. For the Sheriff’s Department, the names of James Thompson, Edmund Trudeau, Lyle Ward, Lloyd J. Stringer and Allen L. Kimery are honored. The fallen from the Missoula Police are Donald E. Gregory, Stephen A. LePiane, Alexander D. Ross and Robert J. Heinle.
“(Heinle) was shot in 1998, he died in 2010,” Welsh said. “He had actually made sergeant. He was a good man, a good leader. He was one of those people that wouldn’t ask anybody else to do anything he wouldn’t do. He was not afraid to get his hands dirty even as a supervisor and he was a good friend."
The stories of the 11 are too numerous to list in one article, but Edmund Trudeau was shot and killed on Valentine's Day in 1904 by a drunk farm laborer who was upset about not getting into a dance hall in Lolo. According to a county memorial website, Deputy Trudeau was "a well-known and well-liked member of the Missoula/Lolo community. He was a rancher and owner of the Lolo Springs Stage Line, often driving the passengers himself and inviting them into his home on the ranch for dinner."
The second week in May is National Law Enforcement Week, and Missoula Police chief Jaeson White recorded a video statement for everyone to see.
"Every year we gather in May to honor and pay our respects to the officers who made the ultimate sacrifice in protecting our city,” White said. "There will never be enough words or hugs to adequately compensate the families, survivors and friends of these officers. It is our duty to live up to our promise to never forget these officers, their families the survivors, and all of sacrifices they have made.”
Gov. Steve Bullock ordered all flags in Montana to be displayed at half-staff on Friday, May 15, for Peace Officers Memorial Day.
"Montana’s peace officers are dedicated public servants who work tirelessly each and every day to serve our communities,” Bullock said in a statement. "On this day, we honor those who have made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty to protect our loved ones and the citizens of Montana.”
For more information on the memorial, visit https://www.ci.missoula.mt.us/384/Law-Enforcement-Memorial
