Certificates of appreciation offered to vets at Missoula military history museum

As is the case with most Memorial Day veterans ceremonies, the COVID-19 crisis has scrapped the usual program at Fort Missoula.

Museum director Tate Jones said the Rocky Mountain Museum of Military History will still show the flag and once again present certificates of appreciation to all requesting military veterans, friends or family members, living or deceased.

This year the certificates will be available on a drive-up basis from noon to 5 p.m. on both Sunday, May 24, and Monday, May 25, at Building T316, 975 Gen. Foster Ave., at the west end of the Fort Missoula complex.

While the museum itself will be closed, those interested should drive up and call 406-239-7738.

"We will bring it out to you, or we can mail," Jones said. "This year we are throwing it open — no specific veterans group, instead any veteran from any time period."

To apply, submit the veteran's name, rank and branch of service to militarymuseu45@hotmail.com, by phone to 406-239-7738 or by mail to RMMMH, P.O. Box 7263, Missoula, MT 59807.

