You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Certificates of appreciation offered to vets at Missoula military history museum

Certificates of appreciation offered to vets at Missoula military history museum

{{featured_button_text}}
Rocky Mountain Museum of Military History

The Rocky Mountain Museum of Military History opened the powder magazine last summer. The rock structure housed munitions from 1878 until the 1960s,

 Tom Bauer

As is the case with most Memorial Day veterans ceremonies, the COVID-19 crisis has scrapped the usual program at Fort Missoula.

Museum director Tate Jones said the Rocky Mountain Museum of Military History will still show the flag and once again present certificates of appreciation to all requesting military veterans, friends or family members, living or deceased.

This year the certificates will be available on a drive-up basis from noon to 5 p.m. on both Sunday, May 24, and Monday, May 25, at Building T316, 975 Gen. Foster Ave., at the west end of the Fort Missoula complex.

While the museum itself will be closed, those interested should drive up and call 406-239-7738.

"We will bring it out to you, or we can mail," Jones said. "This year we are throwing it open — no specific veterans group, instead any veteran from any time period."

To apply, submit the veteran's name, rank and branch of service to militarymuseu45@hotmail.com, by phone to 406-239-7738 or by mail to RMMMH, P.O. Box 7263, Missoula, MT 59807.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Outlying communities, transportation, history and general assignment

Outlying communities, transportation, history and general assignment reporter at the Missoulian

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News