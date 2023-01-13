Chabad of Missoula establishing new Jewish center

After more than a year of preparation, Chabad of Missoula is finally moving into a new Jewish center at 2145 South Avenue West. The group plans to close on the building in April and finish up renovations by the end of 2024.

“We’re just getting started,” said Rabbi Chezky Vogel.

The new center will have space for a sanctuary to hold services, a social hall, a Jewish library, a children’s wing, a classroom, as well as a kosher kitchen and a Judaica store.

“It will just become a focal point for Judaism in southwest Montana,” said Vogel.

Moving into the center is a big step for Chabad of Missoula, which was established in 2014. The Chabad movement, which dates back to the 1700s, seeks to support Jews worldwide. There are thousands of Chabad centers in 110 countries. A new Chabad center springs up approximately every three days.

The goal, Vogel said, is to create “a space in southwest Montana where Jews can feel comfortable experiencing their Judaism.”

He stressed everyone is welcome at the Chabad center, and he hopes it serves as a bridge between Missoula Jews and the broader community to encourage better understanding and coexistence.

Raising the profile of Jewishness in Montana is one of Vogel’s hopes for Chabad. He believes that effort would lead to a stronger, more integrated community overall. The new center is a significant, physical representation of the presence of the Jewish community in Missoula.

“It just changes the whole landscape of the city,” Vogel said. “…That will exponentially grow the Jewish presence, just by virtue of existing, so that’s a big deal too.”

Establishing the center started as a dream when Chabad was operating out of a house near the University of Montana. Vogel at first considered renting a space so Chabad could host events like Passover Seders, but he and real estate agent Joy Earls quickly found an ideal space that was available for sale.

“Maybe we don’t have to dream,” Vogel remembered thinking.

Through fundraising and community support, Chabad was able to secure the building.

“It felt like people were really ready for it and the transformation would be huge,” Vogel said.

The building will help Vogel and his congregation carry on the legacy of Rabbi Menachem M. Schneersohn, a Chabad leader whose teachings encouraged openness and unconditional love.

Congregation member Joy Earls, who acted as Chabad's real estate broker on the project, has been a member of the Missoula community for more than 40 years. Also a chair of the building committee for the Har Shalom synagogue, Earls said she never imagined having multiple Jewish spaces in the Garden City.

"It's been exciting for me over the years to see that grow," she said.

Earls noted the heavy presence of churches in Montana, and said she values having various options for Jewish members of the community to visit. The Chabad center is also a good option for the many travelers who come through Missoula every year, she noted.

Earls said community support has helped the Missoula Jewish community grow and thrive over many decades.

"I've always found strong support in Missoula," she said. "I love Missoulians."