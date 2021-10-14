Chad Bauer again takes Chamber of Commerce board reins

Chad Bauer, a municipal manager at Republic Services, has again taken the reins as the Missoula Chamber of Commerce's chairman.
Bauer became involved with the board of directors a few years ago and is happy to have the opportunity to contribute to the organization's goal of uplifting local businesses, he said.
"For me, it's all helping the business community in Missoula succeed and be able to move forward and have a good opportunity to succeed," Bauer said.
In his role at Republic Services, he does a lot of work with federal, state and local government resources, he said. This has helped him build many relationships as businesses work to push through the COVID pandemic.
Montana has the ninth-lowest unemployment among U.S. states, with its rate at 3.5%. Many businesses in Missoula are still understaffed, a problem many in the community are working to solve.
"We've partnered with the University of Montana (and) Missoula College trying to figure out a game plan moving forward for training and getting people to actually get out and apply for these jobs so we can get these businesses stay open and be able to succeed," Bauer said. "That's the biggest challenge, with a second part of that being childcare, which is a huge initiative for us, trying to make sure that folks that are working have a reliable place to stay for kids."
Many job specialties are in high demand, such as service workers, truck drivers, and train, heating and ventilation employees, Bauer said.
There is some hope that college students coming back to town could enter the local workforce, but Bauer has not had the chance to follow up with local businesses about that, he said.
Housing is another major issue the chamber of commerce is deeply involved in. Bauer is happy with the strides the city and county have made as they work towards a better permitting system, he said.
Missoula County basically threw out its building code and built a new one from scratch, while the city is undergoing a very similar process.
"We're at the table for all of that and we continue to be," Bauer said. "We're not pushing any policy or legislation or ordinance or anything like that."
Another major issue for building has been the increasing price of materials, such as lumber and steel, during the pandemic. Transportation and shipping costs have increased as well.
"Trying to build affordable housing is a very large challenge for those folks and that's where they need to partner with cities and counties and try to get some tax increment financing or some sort of break to make it a little more affordable for these folks that are building," Bauer said.
Bauer said his biggest goal for his term, which is for one year, is to continue to partner with the city, county, University of Montana and Missoula County Public Schools.
He would like to see more childcare options and said the chamber is working with local nonprofits on that issue.
"For us, it's just to make sure we have viable business community that we partner with on a daily basis to make sure the whole Missoula community moves forward," Bauer said.
The chamber's annual banquet is approaching on Oct. 5 and tickets are on sale.
"We'd love to see anybody that wants to come out for that," Bauer said.
Jordan Hansen covers news and local government for the Missoulian. Shout at him on Twitter @jordyhansen or send him an email at Jordan.Hansen@Missoulian.com