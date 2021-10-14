Chad Bauer again takes Chamber of Commerce board reins

Many job specialties are in high demand, such as service workers, truck drivers, and train, heating and ventilation employees, Bauer said.

There is some hope that college students coming back to town could enter the local workforce, but Bauer has not had the chance to follow up with local businesses about that, he said.

Housing is another major issue the chamber of commerce is deeply involved in. Bauer is happy with the strides the city and county have made as they work towards a better permitting system, he said.

Missoula County basically threw out its building code and built a new one from scratch, while the city is undergoing a very similar process.

"We're at the table for all of that and we continue to be," Bauer said. "We're not pushing any policy or legislation or ordinance or anything like that."

Another major issue for building has been the increasing price of materials, such as lumber and steel, during the pandemic. Transportation and shipping costs have increased as well.