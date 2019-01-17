Best practices advice for downtown retailers

Here are other observations and best practices for downtown Missoula retailers that consultant Bob Gibbs touched on during Thursday’s presentation.

• Because time is the new luxury, people steer away from parking kiosks where “people have to read and follow directions,” Gibbs said. Instead, Gibbs touted the merits of coin meters, where drivers can drop in a few dimes and walk away. He added that metering is important to create movements that open up prime parking spots in front of businesses, and that funds collected should be used to beautify downtowns.

• People want to see their destination from where they park, and parking is the single most important way to compete with large chains. Parking garages should reserve the main floors for retail and restaurant customers, with business owners’ and workers’ spots on the top floors.

• “Walkability” is important and on a scale of 1 to 100, Missoula scores a 97. That’s one of the best scores Gibbs has seen.

• National chain stores use psychology and sociology, along with time-lapse photography, to carefully study customers. People always turn right upon entering stores, then walk clockwise, except in Australia, where they go left and circulate counter-clockwise, Gibbs said. Consumers are drawn away from jeans on hangers and toward those that are folded, which implies value, and especially like larger sizes on the top of the piles. Circulation patterns should make customers pass by the register first, then circle around again to pay for merchandise.

• “Front-and-center” tables should hold some of the best folded merchandise and some hot sale items. That merchandise should change 52 times a year. “Pottery Barn has created 52 holidays per year,” Gibbs said.

• Signs are important and should reflect what a business sells, like skis for an outdoor sports shop. They should be colorful, bright and hand- crafted by local artists. “No one should have plastic A-frame signs because it makes you look like a national chain. But so many of you do,” Gibbs said.

• Clean, clear windows across 70 percent of a storefront and restaurant are important so people walking past can see inside the store. Awnings can replace tinted windows if sunshine is too intense inside the store.

• Open doors triple traffic. If potential customers stop at stores with two doors and try to open the one door that's locked, they’ll turn and walk away because they're embarrassed.

• Stores should include “man chairs” where men can relax, allowing women to stay in the store longer. “Your job is to get the man to sit down, give him a magazine to read and get him out of the way,” Gibbs said. “Victoria’s Secret found that when men are in the shop with a girlfriend, they spend an average of 4 ½ minutes in the store because the man felt uncomfortable being around all those angels. Without a man, women spent 32 minutes in the store.”