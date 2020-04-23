Chamber of Commerce CEO: Working to find solutions

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

It’s strange to think that just a few weeks ago, we were complaining about congested traffic and no seating available in our favorite restaurants. We were running to meetings, picking up kids from school, dropping them off at sports or daycare. We were deep into the hustle and bustle with the freedom to go anywhere we chose.

We live in a different world now. As the nation continues to try to flatten the curve on the Coronavirus Pandemic, the Missoula Area Chamber of Commerce is hard at work – from home — advocating for the needs for business and doing our best to support local businesses as they navigate these challenging times.

Over the past several weeks, the Chamber has been focused on the needs of businesses in our community. First, at the request of Senators Daines and Tester, we launched a survey to gauge the needs of Missoula businesses during the epidemic. We relayed the responses we received to the senators so they could better advocate for Missoula businesses while working on relief bills. Through the survey, we learned about the significant impact COVID-19 and the related stay-at-home orders have had on area businesses. This information was valuable to our congressional delegation as they worked through the CARES Act, providing potential relief for small businesses in our community.