Chamber of Commerce CEO: Working to find solutions

It’s strange to think that just a few weeks ago, we were complaining about congested traffic and no seating available in our favorite restaurants. We were running to meetings, picking up kids from school, dropping them off at sports or daycare. We were deep into the hustle and bustle with the freedom to go anywhere we chose.
We live in a different world now. As the nation continues to try to flatten the curve on the Coronavirus Pandemic, the Missoula Area Chamber of Commerce is hard at work – from home — advocating for the needs for business and doing our best to support local businesses as they navigate these challenging times.
Over the past several weeks, the Chamber has been focused on the needs of businesses in our community. First, at the request of Senators Daines and Tester, we launched a survey to gauge the needs of Missoula businesses during the epidemic. We relayed the responses we received to the senators so they could better advocate for Missoula businesses while working on relief bills. Through the survey, we learned about the significant impact COVID-19 and the related stay-at-home orders have had on area businesses. This information was valuable to our congressional delegation as they worked through the CARES Act, providing potential relief for small businesses in our community.
We’ll be reaching back out to our members soon to get information about the long-term needs of Missoula businesses as well as gathering information on the impacts the CARES Act is having on their financial stability.
We have also created a page on our website to help businesses share changes in their operations. If you’ve changed the way your business is conducting business, please let us know so we can help you share that information with the public if you haven’t already. We’ve highlighted a number of businesses on the site with an emphasis on restaurants within the community who are offering takeout and delivery services. The page currently offers information about a number of industry sectors outside of food and beverage.
The Chamber hopes you are all supporting our local restaurants and businesses by continuing to purchase food, gift certificates and ordering things online from local retailers. Many of those local businesses support local causes like sports teams, community events and all of our nonprofits. Missoula businesses need your support now to get through this period of decreased traffic within their shops. Show them how much our community rallies to support each other by continuing to give them your business.
Along with several other Missoula organizations, the Chamber participates in a weekly roundtable discussion hosted by Missoula Economic Partnership. These virtual meetings are a collaborative effort to share resources and find solutions to help Missoula businesses weather this storm and find solutions to the problems they face. All of the roundtable participants are committed to doing everything possible to help local businesses keep their doors open and their staff employed.
One of the biggest strengths of the Missoula Area Chamber of Commerce is our ability to connect people. Participating in roundtable collaborative efforts and serving as a community resource for local businesses is where we excel. We’re advocating on behalf of business on the local, state and national level to find solutions to challenges driven by the coronavirus. While our regular networking events are on hold for now, we continue to connect people virtually and help them find the experts they need to address questions they have.
These are tough times. Social distancing can be a strain on all of us. We encourage you to continue following the guidance of the local health department and help the community flatten the curve on this pandemic. The sooner we can get the virus contained, the sooner we can all return to work and get our economy back on track. In the meantime, remember to support our local businesses and know that the Chamber is hard at work advocating for and supporting the Missoula community.
Thanks for reading, order some takeout tonight and keep supporting our local businesses!
Kim Latrielle is the CEO of the Missoula Area Chamber of Commerce.
