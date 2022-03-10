 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick topical alert top story

Chaney named managing editor of the Missoulian

  • 0
Rob Chaney (copy)

Rob Chaney 

Rob Chaney has become managing editor of the Missoulian newspaper.

Chaney joined the Missoulian as a staff reporter in 1997 covering local government and growth. He has also covered business, law enforcement, the University of Montana and public education, before becoming the science and outdoors beat reporter.

In 2020, he received a Nieman Foundation fellowship to spend a year studying science journalism and the news industry at Harvard University. He served briefly as interim managing editor of the Missoulian at the end of 2020 before returning to his role as a staff writer.

“Rob Chaney’s unmatched combination of journalistic skills and community ties makes him the perfect choice to lead the Missoulian’s newsroom,” said David McCumber, Lee Enterprises’ local news director for the western United States. “We are lucky to have Rob in this new role, building on his quarter-century of accomplishment at the Missoulian.”

As part of a statewide restructuring, Chaney will report to Jeff Welsch, who is the editor of all of Lee’s Montana newsrooms.

People are also reading…

Former Missoulian Executive Editor Jim Van Nostrand left the paper on Thursday. The change has not affected the rest of the Missoulian’s newsroom staffing or local reporting.

“The Missoulian has been my hometown newspaper my whole life,” Chaney said. “It’s always strived to reflect and represent one of the most fascinating places on the planet. That mix of academic and tribal, industrial and recreational roots put Missoula on the leading edge of issues that are re-shaping that planet.”

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
5
0
0
0
1

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Chaney takes newsroom editor post

Chaney takes newsroom editor post

Rob Chaney replaces Keila Szpaller, who is leaving the Missoulian after 14 years to join a new nonprofit journalism outlet focused on state government coverage.

Watch Now: Related Video

This snake is faster and smarter than so many of its fellow underwater creatures

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News