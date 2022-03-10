Chaney named managing editor of the Missoulian

Rob Chaney has become managing editor of the Missoulian newspaper.

Chaney joined the Missoulian as a staff reporter in 1997 covering local government and growth. He has also covered business, law enforcement, the University of Montana and public education, before becoming the science and outdoors beat reporter.

In 2020, he received a Nieman Foundation fellowship to spend a year studying science journalism and the news industry at Harvard University. He served briefly as interim managing editor of the Missoulian at the end of 2020 before returning to his role as a staff writer.

“Rob Chaney’s unmatched combination of journalistic skills and community ties makes him the perfect choice to lead the Missoulian’s newsroom,” said David McCumber, Lee Enterprises’ local news director for the western United States. “We are lucky to have Rob in this new role, building on his quarter-century of accomplishment at the Missoulian.”

As part of a statewide restructuring, Chaney will report to Jeff Welsch, who is the editor of all of Lee’s Montana newsrooms.

Former Missoulian Executive Editor Jim Van Nostrand left the paper on Thursday. The change has not affected the rest of the Missoulian’s newsroom staffing or local reporting.

“The Missoulian has been my hometown newspaper my whole life,” Chaney said. “It’s always strived to reflect and represent one of the most fascinating places on the planet. That mix of academic and tribal, industrial and recreational roots put Missoula on the leading edge of issues that are re-shaping that planet.”

