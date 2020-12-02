Chaney takes newsroom editor post

Missoulian staff member Rob Chaney will lead the newspaper’s reporting staff as city editor while a search continues for an executive editor.

Chaney replaces Keila Szpaller, who is leaving the Missoulian after 14 years to join a new nonprofit journalism outlet focused on state government coverage.

Chaney joined the Missoulian as a local government reporter in 1997, returning to the same desk he’d used as an intern cops-and-courts reporter in 1987. In between, Chaney worked at the Hungry Horse News as editor and photographer and then at the Bozeman Daily Chronicle covering education and the outdoors.

While at the Missoulian, Chaney has covered health, arts, education, business, and special projects. Since 2014, he has been responsible for coverage of the outdoors, natural resources and science activity. In that time, he has delivered reporting projects from Nepal, Brazil and China as well as all seven Native American Indian reservations in Montana.

In 2019, Chaney received the Nieman Foundation’s Davis Science Journalism fellowship to study at Harvard University for a year. He returned to the Missoulian last June to resume covering science and natural resources.