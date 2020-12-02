Chaney takes newsroom editor post

Missoulian staff member Rob Chaney will lead the newspaper’s reporting staff as city editor while a search continues for an executive editor.
Chaney replaces Keila Szpaller, who is leaving the Missoulian after 14 years to join a new nonprofit journalism outlet focused on state government coverage.
Chaney joined the Missoulian as a local government reporter in 1997, returning to the same desk he’d used as an intern cops-and-courts reporter in 1987. In between, Chaney worked at the Hungry Horse News as editor and photographer and then at the Bozeman Daily Chronicle covering education and the outdoors.
Support Local Journalism
While at the Missoulian, Chaney has covered health, arts, education, business, and special projects. Since 2014, he has been responsible for coverage of the outdoors, natural resources and science activity. In that time, he has delivered reporting projects from Nepal, Brazil and China as well as all seven Native American Indian reservations in Montana.
In 2019, Chaney received the Nieman Foundation’s Davis Science Journalism fellowship to study at Harvard University for a year. He returned to the Missoulian last June to resume covering science and natural resources.
Szpaller has led the newsroom since managing editor Gwen Florio resigned in October. She has been the Missoulian’s city editor since 2019. She reported for the Missoula Independent and the Great Falls Tribune before joining the Missoulian in 2006 as local government reporter. She then went on to cover the University of Montana. She took Missoulian readers to Zambia in 2017 on a reporting fellowship from the Society for Environmental Journalists and earned a Knight-Kiplinger fellowship for public affairs. In 2019 Szpaller was named co-fellow from the Education Writers Association. With former Missoulian reporter Chelsi Moy, she started one of the first local government news blogs for Lee Montana newspapers in 2011.
“We have excellent candidates for the position of executive editor of the Missoulian and expect to have an editor worthy of a great town and a great newspaper in place soon,” said David McCumber, Lee Mountain West regional editor.”
Chaney can be reached at (406) 523-5382 or at rchaney@missoulian.com.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.