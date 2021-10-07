Changing leaves cover Missoula landscape

You must be logged in to react.
Owner Peter Lambros sent a short message to the Missoulian about why the popular eatery closed.
A Hellgate Elementary School teacher was taken into custody on charges of attempted sexual abuse of children and sexual abuse of children including possession of material.
About 100 UM students and community members gathered Tuesday to demand change and accountability in the university’s Alexander Blewett III School of Law.
Those little blue bugs that filled the Missoula air like snow all September will soon get replaced by real October snow.
The hospitals are getting National Guard support to help with the situation.
Here's some business news in the Missoula area:
Missoula’s Rattlesnake neighborhood has a serious sloth of black bears rummaging about for any food the human residents have left unsecured this fall.
The topic of face coverings in schools has become a polarized discussion at school board meetings across the state as COVID-19 cases began to …
Paul Kirgis, dean of the Alexander Blewett III School of Law at the University of Montana, resigned on Wednesday. The school's associate dean, Sally Weaver, is also expected to step down.
Scott M. Hamilton, 25, of Missoula, was arraigned on one count of attempted child sex abuse and one count of child sex abuse including possession of materials. He posted bail shortly after court concluded and was released from custody to pre-trial supervision.
