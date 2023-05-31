Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

From Grant Creek to Miller Creek, Missoula development projects have been hampered by public commenters clinging to a singular refrain: neighborhood character. It’s an intangible quality everyone seems to value, yet few know how to accurately define.

In Missoula, neighborhood character is codified throughout the city’s zoning code as a verifiable criterion upon which development decisions hinge. But experts locally and farther afield wonder if the catch-all term is serving its intended purpose.

“I’ve certainly seen a lot of criticism of that phrase and the way it gets weaponized in planning,” observed Daniel Herriges, a housing expert with the organization Strong Towns. He accused the oft-deployed phrase of being intractable and hard to pin down, inferior to more specific terminology that could be better utilized in housing discussions.

“Neighborhoods shouldn’t have an immutable character that isn’t going to change over time,” Herriges pointed out. “Cities are dynamic systems.”

Nonetheless, he added, “it’s an obvious truth that neighborhoods do have character. People do treasure a place for what it is and what it isn’t.”

Certain innate components of a given neighborhood contribute to its perceived character in Herriges’ analysis. For example, a neighborhood comprised largely of one ethnicity, with retailers and places of worship specific to that group, has a specific character. When that community is dispersed by certain planning decisions, Herriges said, “something really is being lost.”

But more often, he explained, neighborhood character is wielded by so-called NIMBYs (Not In My Back Yard) who refuse to accept change in their areas.

“What it functions as is a backdoor for anyone who wants to challenge (development),” he said. “It adds cost, time and uncertainty to a project. It ultimately gives vocal opponents a bit of a veto.”

Part of the issue, for Herriges, is neighborhood character's ability to serve as a moving target. Specificity is key in planning decisions, he stressed. He urged planners and residents to “deal head-on” with the elements of development that trouble them, whether those are aesthetic, cultural or logistical components of a proposal.

Using neighborhood character, Herriges said, creates a situation in which “places that are wealthy and politically connected get to insulate from change.”

Instead, he advocated, “deal with the actual factors that matter,” such as the historic significance of a particular area. He emphasized the need to focus on objective criteria.

Alternate approaches

One city is taking this advice to heart as it reevaluates its planning documents. In Spokane, Washington, the city is considering changing language in its Comprehensive Plan to encourage more equity in the development process.

In place of valuing “protecting the character of single-family neighborhoods,” Spokane is looking at including “celebrating the uniqueness of each neighborhood while allowing for growth and diversity everywhere.”

The desire for this and other linguistic changes stemmed from the antiquated nature of the Comprehensive Plan, which dates back more than 20 years. Spokane undertook an in-depth public engagement effort that required the full-time efforts of four staff members and help from many others spread across various city departments, according to Kevin Freibott, Spokane’s senior planner.

“Times have certainly changed, and the document’s vision and values should keep up with the fast pace of society,” Freibott said. He highlighted, however, that the revision process was a challenging one.

“We wanted to honor the extensive work of the hundreds of people who worked on the original vision in the Comprehensive Plan,” he noted, “but we also wanted to acknowledge that more than 20 years have passed since that vision was first set down on paper.”

In the community conversations, issues with the terms “protect” and “character” emerged.

“The concept of protecting existing character has sometimes resulted in exclusionary practices throughout the United States — arguing against the 'new' and in some cases used as proof that 'those people' shouldn’t move in because they would change the character of a neighborhood,” said Freibott. “This is antithetic to a caring, equitable, and welcoming community. Furthermore, in conversation after conversation we were asked, ‘Protect the neighborhoods from what?’ The language was both unclear and potentially exclusionary — hence the need for a rewrite.”

Freibott and the team in Spokane tinkered with terminology and determined “neighborhoods are unique — they have something to offer the wider community that may not be found in other places in the city — but they must also grow and change over time as the whole community grows and changes. Their uniqueness can be retained while still accommodating change and growth over time, provided that it is done with thought and with care.”

Spokane’s is a model other cities have been slow to emulate, but the Missoula zoning code reform process will take questions of neighborhood character into account, according to Eran Pehan, director of Community Planning, Development and Innovation at the city of Missoula.

Echoing housing expert Herriges, Pehan said Missoula aims to incorporate more specific, less squishy language in the next version of its zoning code. Instead of relying on “neighborhood character” designations, Pehan said the Missoula team is looking at codifying “community form.”

The new phrase refers to “how development is designed and built,” keeping in mind pieces like architectural design, scale and height.

“Neighborhood character is much less specific and hard to define,” said Pehan. It can also carry unwieldy connotations, she said, and give members of the public an impression that the city can legislate issues outside of its jurisdiction.

In the next couple of months, Pehan said, the city will come out with a community form report that better nails down the exact features that should be considered in development discussions.

The community form, according to Pehan, will specify “what we want a neighborhood to look like.”