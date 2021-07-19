Charges dismissed in Kim Williams Trail sexual assault case

Sexual assault charges were dropped against a man who was accused of raping a woman near the Kim Williams Trail trailhead last June.

William J. Hopper’s trial was scheduled for this week, but the case was dismissed with prejudice at the time set for trial on Monday.

In a statement to the Missoulian, Deputy County Attorney Brian Lowney said the state was unable to proceed with prosecution based on the evidence available at the time of the trial. The complaining witness, the reporting party in the case, could not be contacted.

When a case is dismissed with prejudice, the complainant may not re-file charges.

In early June 2020, Missoula police were called to an encampment about two miles east of the trailhead to investigate a report of sexual assault, charging documents said. The reporting party told officials she had accepted an invitation to stay in Hopper’s tent but had expressed she had no romantic interest in him.