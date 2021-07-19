 Skip to main content
Charges dismissed in Kim Williams Trail sexual assault case
hopper

William J. Hopper

Sexual assault charges were dropped against a man who was accused of raping a woman near the Kim Williams Trail trailhead last June.

William J. Hopper’s trial was scheduled for this week, but the case was dismissed with prejudice at the time set for trial on Monday. 

In a statement to the Missoulian, Deputy County Attorney Brian Lowney said the state was unable to proceed with prosecution based on the evidence available at the time of the trial. The complaining witness, the reporting party in the case, could not be contacted. 

When a case is dismissed with prejudice, the complainant may not re-file charges.

In early June 2020, Missoula police were called to an encampment about two miles east of the trailhead to investigate a report of sexual assault, charging documents said. The reporting party told officials she had accepted an invitation to stay in Hopper’s tent but had expressed she had no romantic interest in him.

The woman then told police Hopper, 48, assaulted her on a night they were together in the tent. Hopper reported the incident was consensual, charging documents said. Another camper staying in a tent nearby reported hearing the woman telling the defendant to "stop" multiple times throughout the evening. 

Hopper pleaded not guilty to the charge on June 25, 2020. He was released from custody on Monday.

