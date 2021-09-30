Charges filed against Kalispell shooting suspect, bail set at $1 million

Flathead County prosecutors have charged the suspect in the Sept. 16 shooting at Fuel Fitness in Kalispell that left one dead.

Jonathan D. Shaw, 35, is charged with one count of deliberate homicide and one count of attempted deliberate homicide. Both are felony charges.

On Sept. 16, Kalispell police and other Flathead County emergency response teams responded to reports of shots fired at Fuel Fitness on Highway 2 West in Kalispell, according to charging documents filed in Flathead County on Wednesday. Officers arrived and found Matthew Hurley, the gym’s manager, lying in the parking lot with blood on his body. Hurley was determined to be deceased shortly after.

They observed another man lying face down on the ground, identified as Shaw. Officers were advised Shaw still had a firearm.

Shaw got up on his knees, and officers saw a handgun on the ground in front of Shaw.