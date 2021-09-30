Charges filed against Kalispell shooting suspect, bail set at $1 million

Flathead County prosecutors have charged the suspect in the Sept. 16 shooting at Fuel Fitness in Kalispell that left one dead.
Jonathan D. Shaw, 35, is charged with one count of deliberate homicide and one count of attempted deliberate homicide. Both are felony charges.
On Sept. 16, Kalispell police and other Flathead County emergency response teams responded to reports of shots fired at Fuel Fitness on Highway 2 West in Kalispell, according to charging documents filed in Flathead County on Wednesday. Officers arrived and found Matthew Hurley, the gym’s manager, lying in the parking lot with blood on his body. Hurley was determined to be deceased shortly after.
They observed another man lying face down on the ground, identified as Shaw. Officers were advised Shaw still had a firearm.
Shaw got up on his knees, and officers saw a handgun on the ground in front of Shaw.
Authorities spoke with Matthew Underhill, another Fuel Fitness employee, who reported he and Hurley had gone outside to talk with Shaw, who had been living in the parking lot. In the conversation, they talked about a refund of Shaw’s gym membership. When Hurley informed Shaw he would only receive a partial refund, Shaw allegedly responded, “Well, you are going to die,” and then fired shots at Hurley.
Underhill then ran toward the gym to report to William Keck what had happened.
Keck told officers he then retrieved a pistol from his car and confronted Shaw, telling him to get out of the truck he was in. Keck said Shaw then opened the truck door and “two rounds came right at me.” Keck returned gunfire, realized he had been hit in the leg and ran back inside the gym.
Shaw’s bail was set at $1 million. He is in custody at the Flathead County jail.