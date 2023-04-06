Charges have been referred to the Missoula County Attorney’s Office stemming from active shooter threats that spurred a multi-hour lockdown at Hellgate High School on Wednesday.

Missoula police responded to Hellgate around 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday after a Snapchat message was sent with a firearm shown and with the high school geo-tagged as the location, according to a press release from the Missoula Police Department on Thursday. The message also contained the words "school shooter ong."

“The Missoula Police Department referred charges on one juvenile female for intimidation, tampering with evidence, and obstructing a peace officer, to the County Attorney’s Office and to Youth Court,” the release stated.

The intimidation count is a felony, Missoula Police Spokesperson Whitney Bennett said.

"Due to the age of this suspect, there is a somewhat different procedure under the Youth Court Act which permits more time before a formal petition must be filed," Missoula Chief Criminal Deputy County Attorney Matt Jennings said in an email on Thursday. "So at this time, the case is still under review. We have worked closely with (Missoula police) since yesterday. We have a zero tolerance policy on threats of violence regarding schools or children and will pursue our options to the fullest extent of the law."

During the investigation, police searched multiple private houses and were at first unable to find the people suspected of making the threats, the press release stated.

On Wednesday afternoon around 3:15 p.m., police reported they had three female juveniles detained. In their Thursday update, police stated they detained the minors after they were located at a local shopping center. None of the detained people had weapons on them when they were found by officers, according to the release.

After police confirmed the social media threat, they advised Hellgate to immediately go into lockdown. Police, fire and medical personnel responded and spent several hours patrolling the school.

Just before 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Missoula County Public Schools started an evacuation after law enforcement determined there wasn't an active threat in the campus area. According to the release, officers remained on-scene to provide security throughout the evacuation process.

"It was deemed there is no longer a threat to Hellgate High school and at no point were any firearms discharged before, during, or after the threat," the press release stated.

MCPS tweeted on Wednesday that all district elementary and high school campuses were in a “soft perimeter lock-in,” continuing routine classes but not allowing recesses or building departures. Those were lifted Wednesday afternoon.

Almost exactly a year ago, a Big Sky High School student was arrested on a felony charge after he was accused of making school violence threats on Instagram.

Only a week ago, a mass shooting at a Nashville school took the lives of six people, including three 9-year-old students. On Wednesday, thousands of students nationwide took part in school walkouts demanding gun law action, USA Today reported. That included about 20 students who protested at Corvallis High School on Wednesday.