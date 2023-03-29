Charging documents detail an incident last Wednesday on Stephens Avenue between several Missoula Police officers and a man allegedly armed with a machete.

On March 22, police responded to a report that a man threatened someone with a knife near East Addison Street and Stephens Avenue. When officers arrived, the suspect was carrying several bags. He followed officer commands to put the bags down, Missoula County charging documents allege, but then pulled a machete.

A policeman drew his pistol, ordering the suspect to drop the blade. The situation escalated, with the man walking away from the officer and towards a patrol car. The officer then shot two cartridges from his taser, and “neither had any effect,” charging documents state.

According to the affidavit, the officer and suspect walked around the car while the officer’s gun was aimed at the man. More deputies and officers arrived.

“Numerous less-than-lethal options were utilized, including an additional taser deployment that had no effect, OC gel, and rounds from a 40mm less-lethal munitions launcher,” charging documents read.

OC gel is a form of pepper spray.

Officers knew the suspect from prior interactions where he allegedly carried weapons, according to the affidavit. The suspect eventually threw the machete into a pile of leaves and sat down. He was subsequently arrested.

A search of the suspect returned a second machete and what police suspected to be a form of body armor plating inside of a jacket-like piece of clothing. The affidavit alleges that the suspect didn’t speak during the March 22 interaction with police, but other officers reported speaking with the man on prior occasions.

A witness told police she was traveling in the area when the altercation happened. She saw a man get off his bike and watched him and the suspect interact. She allegedly saw the suspect brandish a knife at the bicyclist. The witness also corroborated seeing the suspect wave the machete at the officer, the taser being fired and more law enforcement arriving at the scene.

“Due to the escalation of the call and a weapon being involved, multiple agencies assisted with MPD, where they responded with lights and sirens,” Missoula Police spokesperson Whitney Bennett said in an email. “The male was booked for resisting arrest and assault with a weapon.”