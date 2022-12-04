Charles ‘Jack’ Plumage, community leader, public servant, dies at 76

The Fort Belknap Indian Community is mourning the loss of Charles “Jack” Plumage, a community leader and beloved public servant.

Plumage, who is Assiniboine, died on Nov. 13 at a care facility in Great Falls. He was 76 years old. Plumage was born on Sept. 19, 1946 in Fort Belknap Agency to parents Joe and Frances Horn Plumage. He graduated from Harlem High School in 1964 and enlisted in the U.S. Army, where he later served in Vietnam. Plumage was honorably discharged and went on to attend the University of Montana.

Sometime in the 1960s, Plumage boarded a Greyhound bus heading from Billings to Missoula with three of his friends. After his friends sat down, one seat on the bus remained. It was next to a woman named Dolores.

“I remember I talked to him about politics the whole way,” she recalled. “It was the ‘60s. There was the civil rights movement, the American Indian Movement and Vietnam. For our age group, there was always a thread of politics and civil rights in relationships.”

Dolores and Plumage eloped in Idaho and got married again to appease their parents in 1975. Together, they raised four children.

Leadership

Plumage served on the Fort Belknap Tribal Council in 1974, and two years later, he was elected president. He went on to serve as an administrative officer for the Bureau of Indian Affairs and service unit director for the Indian Health Service.

Dolores said as a leader, Plumage always tried to bring more voices to the table.

“He was always looking to others who had expertise, and he brought them in,” she said. “He recognized the accomplishments of the people around him.”

Ben Speakthunder, former president of the Fort Belknap Tribal Council, called Plumage a “lifelong friend and mentor.”

“He was very dedicated,” Speakthunder said. “He let people talk first, he’d listen and he’d analyze things before coming up with a positive solution. That’s what a good tribal leader does. … We were fortunate to have a gentleman like him in our community.”

Dolores said her husband’s roles within the Indian Health Service and the Bureau of Indian Affairs were especially important in terms of Native representation.

“At that time in politics and with the identity as an Indian person, it just felt very necessary to draw attention to the fact that Indian people could hold these positions and help their people,” Dolores said. “Fort Belknap, as all reservations, has problems with isolation and poverty. Jack did his best to make the quality of life better here.”

Coach

Despite serving on the tribal council and within various government agencies, Plumage took great pride in another role — being a coach. Plumage started coaching Little League baseball and went on to become the Harlem High School boys and girls basketball coach.

When Plumage became coach of the Harlem high school teams, his daughter Mary Fran Plumage, who played basketball, grew nervous. High school is a tough time for many, and Mary Fran knew her father had high expectations for the program.

“I was really ready to lose friends,” she said.

But Mary Fran said her father transformed the team in ways she never could’ve imagined. He encouraged the players to support each other and play selflessly, he asked them to always address the refs by “sir” or “ma’am,” and most importantly, he taught them to take pride in themselves and in their community.

Mary Fran said Plumage empowered the team at a critical time in their lives.

“Some of us were carrying some pretty heavy stuff,” Mary Fran said. “So when we were on that court, he reminded us it was our time to have fun, to stand up for yourself and support each other with confidence. … He made you feel like you could do anything. To make a whole team feel that way was very empowering.”

Mary Fran, who has three brothers, said that through the basketball program her dad helped build, “I gained a lot of sisters.”

Jennifer Show, who is now the chief health officer for Fort Belknap Tribal Health, overlapped with Mary Fran on the girls team. She said that while some may think of basketball as “just a game,” she learned valuable life lessons from Plumage.

“He believed in us before we believed in ourselves,” she said. “He taught the value of hard work. It was knowing that if I put the work into this, then I will more than likely succeed at it. That was Jack. That’s what he taught us.”

Family

Mary Fran’s relationship with her father grew stronger as they got older. One of her children has special needs, and she said her father was quick to embrace him.

“This lifestyle can be seen as hectic and chaotic and hard, but he let me know this lifestyle is holy and that my son is a medicine bundle to my family,” she said. “It meant the world.”

While he devoted much of his time to the community, Dolores said Plumage always cherished time at home.

“Our house was a rock,” she said, adding that the last words they said to each other were, “I love you.” “We had traditions of togetherness, and we will continue those because we’ve been taught that by him. It’s a value we cherish.”

Plumage is survived by his wife, Dolores, children Mary Fran Plumage, Charles Plumage, Christopher Plumage, Steve Munford, Joe Ironman Jr., his brother Walt Plumage and twin sister Cheryl “Jill” Plumage, and many grandchildren.