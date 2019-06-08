Allison Delaney
Graduated: Charlo High
College: Montana State University
Exceeding academically has always been important to Allison Delaney. But ensuring that younger students exceed academically and socially is just as important to her.
Having earned Academic All State in all athletic seasons and varsity letters for volleyball, basketball and track and field, in addition to All State Track and Field and All Conference Volleyball, Delaney invested even more time to work with young athletes in a youth basketball program throughout high school.
Off the court, she shares her academic success with younger students through tutoring in reading and math.
“Allison volunteers every chance she gets,” said Charlo principal Bonnie Perry in a letter nominating the student as an Academic and Leadership All Star.
Last summer, Delaney helped tutor elementary students attending a program for children of migrant workers who come to the Flathead seasonally to pick cherries.
“She is a mentor to the younger students and a role model for her peers,” said Charlo principal Bonnie Perry who, as a former teacher and current principal at the school, got to know Delaney.
Working with younger students has been a formative experience for Delaney, who plans to study elementary education at Montana State University in the fall.
Recently, the All Star volunteered to work with other students across the reservation in planning and executing a conference sponsored by Tribal Education called “Honoring our Youth.”
"It was designed to get all of the schools on the reservation to come together and it was all youth-led and youth-planned," Delaney said.
In addition to the time Delaney has spent volunteering, she was the school’s president of HOSA (Health Occupations Students of America). In the fall, she served as one of Charlo's representatives at a HOSA conference and then planned several fundraisers for the Pediatric Cancer Foundation.
"Our chapter just did a little part but it's still important because if everyone does that it can make a difference," she said.
She's also participated in National Honors Society and said that one of her favorite events of the year is visiting the nursing home in Ronan around Thanksgiving and serving pie to the seniors.
Cameron Evans, cameron.evans@missoulian.com