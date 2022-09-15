Charlo man charged in 2018 grizzly killing

A Charlo man has been charged in federal court for allegedly shooting and killing a grizzly bear four years ago.

Kevin Moll was charged Monday with one count of unlawful taking of a threatened species. Grizzly bears are listed as threatened in the Lower 48 states, and federal law prohibits the unauthorized killing of the animals. Moll has been ordered to make an initial appearance on the charge in U.S. District Court in Missoula at 1:30 p.m. on Oct. 18.

The charge, filed by Assistant U.S. Attorney Ryan Weldon, stems from an incident alleged to have occurred around Sept. 26, 2018, in which Moll shot a female grizzly from his vehicle, disposed of the carcass on a dairy farm bone pile, and later removed and discarded the bear's ear tag and tracking collar once he saw wildlife managers looking for the bear, according to charging documents.

In a probable-cause affidavit filed in support of the charge, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Special Agent Mona Iannelli wrote that a tracking collar on the bear "went to 'zero'" on Sept. 26, 2018, indicating that the bear was dead and prompting a search for the bear by wildlife managers. Biologists used a helicopter to fly over Perry Dairy in Charlo, a town 7 miles southwest of Ronan on the Flathead Reservation, that was the last known location for the bear, she wrote. Days later, law enforcement officials found the dead bear on a bone pile at the dairy.

The affidavit alleged that Moll "admitted he shot the grizzly bear sow from his vehicle, and he knew it was a grizzly prior to taking the shot." After shooting the bear twice, Iannelli wrote, Moll walked up to the animal, noted its collar and tag, and then used a front-end loader to transport the bear and dump it in the bone pile. Moll removed the collar and tag and threw them into Crow Creek after seeing officials searching for the bear via helicopter, Iannelli wrote, and officials later recovered the collar from the creek.

The affidavit alleged that Moll stated he knew grizzlies were protected before he killed the bear, and that he "wanted to tell law enforcement about the shooting, but he was 'scared' he would go to jail."

Documents filed in the case did not state how officials initially connected Moll to the killing, or why it took four years to charge him with a crime.