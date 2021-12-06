 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick topical alert

Charlo woman dies after vehicle hits moose near Libby

  • 0

A Charlo woman died on Highway 2 Friday evening after striking a moose with her car just south of Libby. 

The woman, 67, was traveling westbound in her 2018 Subaru Crosstrek at 5:37 p.m. near mile marker 64 when a moose entered the road and the car struck the animal, a crash report from Montana Highway Patrol said. Her Subaru veered to the left and came to a stop in some trees. 

The driver was wearing a seat belt, and the road conditions were bare and dry, the report said. There was no suspected use of drugs or alcohol. 

She was transported to Logan Health in Kalispell where she succumbed to her injuries. The name of the deceased has not been released. The report did not disclose if the moose died as well. 

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
5
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

NYC to impose vaccine mandate on private employers

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News