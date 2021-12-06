Charlo woman dies after vehicle hits moose near Libby

A Charlo woman died on Highway 2 Friday evening after striking a moose with her car just south of Libby.

The woman, 67, was traveling westbound in her 2018 Subaru Crosstrek at 5:37 p.m. near mile marker 64 when a moose entered the road and the car struck the animal, a crash report from Montana Highway Patrol said. Her Subaru veered to the left and came to a stop in some trees.

The driver was wearing a seat belt, and the road conditions were bare and dry, the report said. There was no suspected use of drugs or alcohol.

She was transported to Logan Health in Kalispell where she succumbed to her injuries. The name of the deceased has not been released. The report did not disclose if the moose died as well.

