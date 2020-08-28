Checotas drop plans for $100M Drift project

It's unclear what's next for the Riverfront Triangle property, which is city-owned and has been designated its own Urban Renewal District. In that district, developers are eligible to utilize Tax Increment Financing, which means the new property taxes from development projects are available to go back into the district for things that benefit the public. City leaders have been working for decades on securing partners for a development that would go above and beyond what would happen if the city was simply to sell the land or lease to the first willing developer.

"And while this great project is off the table, we’ll continue to seek partners of the caliber of the Checotas to ensure that this one-of-a-kind piece of public land is used at its best and that whatever’s next does Missoula proud," Engen concluded.

Earlier this year, Checota had estimated that the project would have created 200 construction jobs, worth an estimated $47 million in construction wages. He also estimates he'd have hired 200 more Logjam staff members and pay $3.3 million in payroll a year at average wages that are close to $20 an hour if tips were included. The events center would have brought in an estimated 28,000 attendees a month to Missoula. The new property taxes on the buildings would have meant millions of dollars to the city.