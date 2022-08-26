Cheryl Horn to serve as tribal victim liaison on Montana Board of Crime Control

Cheryl Horn, a Missing and Murdered Indigenous People advocate, has been hired to serve as the tribal victim liaison for the Montana Board of Crime Control. She starts in mid-September.

Created in 1968, the Montana Board of Crime Control is a state agency that aims to promote public safety by providing financial support, technical assistance and services within the criminal justice system. The MBCC has an 18-member governor-appointed board and a staff of about 20 people who support the board.

In her role on staff, Horn — who is Nakoda and Aaniiih — will travel the state to meet with tribal leaders, agencies, organizations and individuals to understand what resources they need to better serve victims.

According to the National Institute of Justice, 84.3% of Native American women and 81.6% of Indigenous men have experienced violence in their lifetime.

The board’s Victim Liaison Project aims to conduct a statewide needs assessment, produce an up-to-date map of existing services across Montana and form strong relationships with victim service providers across the state.

For Horn, this work is personal. Her niece Selena Not Afraid, 16, went missing and was found dead in Big Horn County in 2020. Since then, Horn has been an outspoken advocate for missing and murdered Indigenous people and their families. For years, she’s been taking calls at all hours from parents whose child is missing. She’s worked to safely rescue women from traffickers, fund-raise and organize searches and help families seek justice.

Horn has seen first-hand how the criminal justice system can fail victims, and she said she’s excited to begin a job at the crime board where she will tackle the system from another angle.

“I’ve been on the other side of this,” Horn said of the criminal justice system. “I know what barriers there are. I know what gaps there are. I was running into barrier after barrier. Now that I’ll be on the other side, I hope to help break those barriers with and for people who need it.”

Horn said one of her first priorities on the job will be to establish and strengthen her connections within tribal communities in Montana. She’s also planning to address the lack of resources available to tribal communities.

Horn said tribal communities need more women working in law enforcement; she wants hospitals to have full-time victim advocates and she said families should have advocates to share with them the status of their case, the investigating agency and how to push for justice. She also wants a system of accountability for agencies that don’t input relevant data on violence against Native people.

“This is all fixable,” Horn said. “These aren’t unrealistic expectations. There are programs in place that do this, we just need it to work on a tribal level.”

Natalia Bowser, executive director of the MBCC, said she thinks Horn “will be fantastic in this role.” Bowser said Horn’s existing connections within tribal communities and advocacy will be invaluable to her work.

“When Cheryl says she’s going to do something, she gets it done,” Bowser said. “She’s someone who really wants to make a difference.”