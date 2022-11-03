Chick-fil-A in Missoula to open two days after Election Day

Next week brings the opportunity to vote and do the chicken dance.

The new Chick-fil-A restaurant at 2880 N. Reserve St. in Missoula will open on Nov. 10, two days after Election Day.

Chick-fil-A, a national chain famous for their chicken sandwiches, biscuits and other fast food items, will donate $25,000 to Feeding America to be distributed to organizations in Missoula to celebrate the new restaurant.

The company is also providing 100 "local heroes" in the community with free Chick-fil-A meals for a year.

The Missoula restaurant will be managed and owned by Jonathan Lovette.

He said he'll be participating in a program to redirect surplus food from the restaurant to local soup kitchens, shelters, food banks and nonprofits.

“Throughout my time serving Chick-fil-A, I've learned that there is always an open door and room at the table," Lovette said. "I am grateful for the opportunity to introduce Chick-fil-A’s great tasting food and southern hospitality to Missoula and to make it a gathering place for all in the community. I hope to open doors to professional development and leadership training for my team, just as those doors were opened to me."

The new restaurant will employ about 125 people in full-time and part-time jobs.

Chick-fil-A Missoula will be open for dine-in, drive-thru and carry-out from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., Monday through Saturday. After the dining room closes, guests can visit the multi-lane drive-thru until 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

In 2012, the company's CEO sparked a controversy when he made comments disapproving of gay marriage.

In 2019, Montana gubernatorial candidate Tim Fox, who was the state's Attorney General, sent a letter inviting Chick-fil-A to open more restaurants in Montana. The letter was in response to reports that other cities in the country had excluded the restaurant in airports because of donations to anti-LGBTQ organizations.