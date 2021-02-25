Chick-fil-A restaurant planned for Missoula

It looks like national restaurant chain Chick-fil-A plans to open a Missoula restaurant.
Details are scarce, but the company has applied for a building permit at 2880 Reserve Street at the site of the now-vacant Pier 1 Imports store near Lowe's.
Calls to the company headquarters for Chick-fil-A and the property owner, Gateway Limited Partnership, were not returned.
Chick-fil-A specializes in chicken sandwiches, nuggets, waffle fries, desserts and other items. It was the third-highest grossing restaurant chain in 2020 behind only McDonald's and Starbucks, according to a report from Restaurant Business and Technomic, with over $11 billion in sales. The company has more than 2,600 locations, including a restaurant in Kalispell and plans for another in Billings.
In 2012, the company's CEO sparked a controversy when he made comments disapproving of gay marriage.
In 2019, Montana gubernatorial candidate Tim Fox, who was the state's Attorney General, sent a letter inviting Chick-fil-A to open more restaurants in Montana. The letter was in response to reports that other cities in the country had excluded the restaurant in airports because of donations to anti-LGTBQ organizations.
When a new Chick-fil-A opened in Spokane, Washington in December of last year, the Spokesman Review reported that some people slept in their cars and waited as long as 14 hours to get a meal.