Chick-fil-A restaurant planned for Missoula

It looks like national restaurant chain Chick-fil-A plans to open a Missoula restaurant.

Details are scarce, but the company has applied for a building permit at 2880 Reserve Street at the site of the now-vacant Pier 1 Imports store near Lowe's.

Calls to the company headquarters for Chick-fil-A and the property owner, Gateway Limited Partnership, were not returned.

Chick-fil-A specializes in chicken sandwiches, nuggets, waffle fries, desserts and other items. It was the third-highest grossing restaurant chain in 2020 behind only McDonald's and Starbucks, according to a report from Restaurant Business and Technomic, with over $11 billion in sales. The company has more than 2,600 locations, including a restaurant in Kalispell and plans for another in Billings.

In 2012, the company's CEO sparked a controversy when he made comments disapproving of gay marriage.