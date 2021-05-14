Chief Mountain border crossing remains closed due to COVID-19

CALGARY, Alberta — The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) is reminding travelers that the seasonal Chief Mountain, Alberta border crossing (AB Hwy 6) will remain closed until further notice.

Under normal circumstances, the Chief Mountain border crossing would open annually from May 15 to Sept. 30. It did not open in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and services will remain suspended until international travel restrictions are lifted. Persons who have a right of entry to Canada or who meet an exemption to the current travel restrictions must seek entry to Canada at an alternate port of entry, such as the Carway border crossing (AB Hwy 2), currently open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. Individuals in-transit to Alaska must seek entry at a border crossing designated for that purpose, such as the Coutts border crossing (AB Hwy 4), open 24/7.

Only Canadian citizens, permanent residents of Canada, and persons registered as an Indian under the Indian Act have a right of entry to Canada. Other travelers — with very limited exceptions — remain prohibited from entering Canada for an optional or discretionary purpose, such as tourism, recreation or entertainment.

Travelers entering Canada are subject to strict requirements for mandatory 14-day quarantine or isolation; the use of ArriveCAN to submit pre-arrival information; and COVID-19 testing before, upon and after arrival. Please visit Canada.ca for details and the list of exemptions. At this time, simply having a COVID-19 vaccination does not exempt anyone from having to comply with current testing, quarantine and other requirements.

