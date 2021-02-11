Child care crisis: Lawmakers introduce bill to increase ratios, some call it unsafe

"How in the world would you carry six infants and 14 children out of a house that caught on fire or some other major safety crisis?" Dana Lozier, a member of the Montana Child Care Association, asked at the hearing.

There are additional requirements for the ratios of children under the age of 2 that can be allowed in different types of programs. The bill does not aim to add more children under the age of 2, but would allow programs to serve more children who are older and would not add more staff. In Montana, there can not be more than six children under 2 years of age in a group day care home, and no more than three children under 2 years of age in a family day care home.

Kelly Rosenleaf, executive director for Child Care Resources covering Missoula, Mineral and Ravalli counties, opposes the bill. She does not believe the bill would increase the child care supply because it would be easier under the new ratios for group homes to change to family homes, slightly reduce the number of kids and lay off a staff member while making more money, she said.

Rosenleaf also noted that profit margins are slim for providers. She worries that programs may increase the number of children they are serving in an effort to make more money, while decreasing the number of infants they serve.