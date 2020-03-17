Child care facilities question whether to remain open or close

Child care providers are scrambling to find an answer to the question of whether they should remain open as Missoula County public schools, as well as some businesses, have shuttered in an effort to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus.
Some Missoula child care providers closed following Gov. Steve Bullock's Sunday directive to cancel public schools for two weeks, which was coupled with new federal guidelines released Monday that warned against gatherings of more than 10 people.
At the same time, child care programs provide a critical service to parents such as nurses, grocery store clerks or law enforcement who can't do their jobs remotely.
The state has not yet released recommendations for what actions providers should take to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus. But state Department of Public Health and Human Services spokesman Jon Ebelt said the agency will make social distancing recommendations this week to Early Care and Education support programs. DPHHS is also drafting temporary rules on emergency child care for critical, emergency and medical responders, and working on a more flexible policy related to the Best Beginnings Scholarship program that helps low-income families afford child care, according to Ebelt.
Meanwhile, Missoula County Public Schools issued an update Tuesday that stated the district will open schools to students and families for a limited time on Monday, March 23, to allow staff and students to pick up essential items from the buildings.
The district also announced that it will begin providing sack breakfasts and lunches to any students who need them beginning Monday. The district is still evaluating its options to get meals to students; either by pick-up at a school site or limited delivery to neighborhoods, and will get provide information out as soon as possible.
The district will remain closed and is canceling or rescheduling the majority of school-related events between now and May 8, although the executive board of the Montana High School Association will reassess the suspension of all spring sports and activities on April 13.
Next week, teachers will also work on compiling online learning options, which will be posted to classroom or school websites starting Monday, March 30, if schools remain closed. The district is still working with the state Office of Public Instruction and the governor’s office to determine whether it will be required to extend the school year.
“This is really unprecedented for all of us. It’s not an ideal situation. We’d much rather have kids in school learning but realizing that at this point, the best thing for all of us is to stay home,” Superintendent Rob Watson told the Missoulian.
Watson said the district’s coronavirus response team has been meeting almost three times a week, and more recently, daily for the last three or four weeks.
Watson said the district will distribute older electronic devices for students who need them to use with the online curriculum, and that the district is working on alternate solutions for students without internet access.
While the district updated families, child care providers are still waiting on a directive and struggling to make the decision about whether they should close or stay open.
BriAnne Moline, the owner of Wild Wonders Early Learning, said she did not want to close her home-based facility, but as a pregnant mother, she has her own health concerns, in addition to concerns about the safety of her staff, and also her family, who live in the home that houses the program. Moline decided Tuesday to close by the end of the week.
Fort Courage Child Care, which normally provides care for about 70 children, also will close for two weeks, said the program's executive director Katie West. Similarly, the ASUM child care center on the University of Montana campus has closed. Kristal Burns, of Missoula Community School, said their facility closed in conjunction with public schools.
Some larger child care centers have opted to close down or cut back on the number of children they serve.
Mark Roberts, co-owner of the Missoula Early Learning Center, said the center is licensed to serve 70 kids but was down to about 20 on Tuesday after they asked parents to stay home with their kids if they can. Roberts said they will continue to offer care for many of the parents they serve who work in the medical field or in other essential services.
"I understand the need for closure, but I also see high-quality, well-cleaned child care facilities as being an essential service," Roberts said. "I think mandating and forcing child care facilities to close isn't wise."
Roberts said he worries that closing child care programs could lead parents who need to work to leave their kids with grandparents or older relatives who are at high risk for complications from the virus. He said his facility is maintaining standards for the cleanliness of child care facilities, in addition to adopting new advice from the Centers for Disease and Control, such as using rooms in their building to separate children into smaller groups.
Roberts said they haven't yet explored the possibility of opening up extra spots to families but also said that he has been talking with others about having their facility become a drop-in facility for families in need.
As an increasing number of day care centers announce their closure, some providers are working with the city, county and nonprofits to brainstorm solutions to tackle an anticipated increase in need for child care in a town already low on providers.
Kelly Rosenleaf, the executive director of Child Care Resources, Inc., which works to support families and child care providers in Missoula, said they provide emergency child care for emergency responders such as health care providers and hospital employees but don't have the capacity to provide care for everyone whose program has closed. Rosenleaf said they have been working with others in the community to explore larger-scale emergency child care options.
Other cities throughout the state have repurposed libraries and even empty classrooms – an option being discussed with Missoula County Public Schools, said Grace Decker of United Way's Zero to Five Initiative, an effort aimed at improving the lives of children under 5 years old, along with their families. On Tuesday, during an e-meeting with other providers and community members, Decker discussed creative solutions to meet the anticipated need for child care through centers or policies to make it easier for parents to stay home with their children.
"Keeping the children of health care workers and emergency personnel in specific child care that's designated for that purpose is important, maybe not just because of how high that need is going to be but just to keep them separate from the rest of the community," Decker said.
Child care providers, especially those who run small home-based programs, are also seeking solutions to make ends meet so that temporary closures don't become permanent.
Moline said her families are continuing to pay tuition, which is common among providers during forced closures, but she said that will only last for so long. She has about two weeks of savings that she has put aside for when she has her baby.
"Any longer than that, I won't be able to pay my rent," she said. "I can see pretty quickly losing our home where we rent, not being able to have the money to open my business back up again."
Moline said she also worries about low-income families served by the Best Beginnings scholarship program that helps pay for child care because the program currently has an absence policy that requires families to pay full price after two absences.
Chelsea Nichols' 1-year-old son attended Wild Wonders using the state scholarship until she was laid off from her job Monday due to cutbacks by her company. Nichols, a single mother, said although it is easier for her to care for her son from home without having to go to work, she is also a full-time student who will have to balance caring for her child with work.
"I'm going to have to try to complete work really early in the morning and late at night," Nichols said.