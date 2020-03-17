Child care facilities question whether to remain open or close

Mark Roberts, co-owner of the Missoula Early Learning Center, said the center is licensed to serve 70 kids but was down to about 20 on Tuesday after they asked parents to stay home with their kids if they can. Roberts said they will continue to offer care for many of the parents they serve who work in the medical field or in other essential services.

"I understand the need for closure, but I also see high-quality, well-cleaned child care facilities as being an essential service," Roberts said. "I think mandating and forcing child care facilities to close isn't wise."

Roberts said he worries that closing child care programs could lead parents who need to work to leave their kids with grandparents or older relatives who are at high risk for complications from the virus. He said his facility is maintaining standards for the cleanliness of child care facilities, in addition to adopting new advice from the Centers for Disease and Control, such as using rooms in their building to separate children into smaller groups.

Roberts said they haven't yet explored the possibility of opening up extra spots to families but also said that he has been talking with others about having their facility become a drop-in facility for families in need.