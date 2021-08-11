UPDATE: Child death originally reported due to COVID-19 now considered 'inconclusive'

The Missoula City-County Health Department retracted a death originally attributed to someone aged 19 years or younger from its COVID-19 tracker on Wednesday afternoon.

On Wednesday morning, the county's data tracker at Missoulainfo.com showed a death of a male aged 19 years or younger due to COVID-19. However, the health department said later in the day that the death is now "inconclusive."

"A local hospital notified us this morning that there was a death of a patient that tested positive for COVID-19, however we were that later informed that there were extenuating circumstances concerning the death," county health department spokeswoman Hayley Devlin wrote in an emailed statement.

"COVID has not been confirmed as the cause of death and further investigation is needed before they make a conclusive decision about cause of death."

No one under the age of 19 has been reported to have died of COVID-19 in Montana. According to Centers For Disease Control data, 354 children aged 0 to 17 have died of COVID.

There have been 104 COVID deaths in Missoula County since the onset of the pandemic in March of 2020. Statewide, there have been 119,123 cases and 1,726 deaths.