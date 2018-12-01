Once again, a mural that has lined the walls of the old Whittier School building on Missoula’s Northside for more than four decades is slated to be painted over.
The mural, which depicts a circus scene containing clowns, dinosaurs and a wizard, was painted by students at the former Whittier School in the 1970s.
After Whittier closed, Missoula County Public Schools leased the building to Missoula’s Head Start program, run as Child Start Inc. As the building’s tenants have changed, the mural has become a point of tension among some community members who want to preserve the artwork and the history behind it, and current occupants who feel that it’s inappropriate for young children.
Child Start Inc. director Patricia Croghan said that Child Start employees and their family members were scheduled to begin the process of painting over the mural Saturday morning as part of a beautification process for the building. The process also includes painting the stairwells, banisters and mezzanine.
It is the second time that the current tenants have planned to paint over the mural. In 2011, former Child Start Inc. director Loren Skelton proposed the move. But the project was postponed after outcry from community members and former students who helped create the piece as students at Whittier.
Martina Rolando, a Missoula native who helped halt the painting in 2011, said she was upset that the public was not notified of the new plans.
“You can’t replace a piece of artwork like this,” Rolando said.
Kerry McKenzie, the chair of Montana Behavior Initiative Committee who works as a mental health specialist at Child Start Inc., said she had concerns about some of the images on the wall such as a caged animal, snakes, clowns and a devil.
“The devil is the most prominent,” she said, pointing to its position at the intersection of two hallways.
McKenzie said the mural may have been appropriate for K-8 students who attended Whittier School but Child Start works with 3- to 5-year-olds.
“It’s just not appropriate for their age,” McKenzie said. “It was a different school and a different time.”
Rolando, whose husband worked at Head Start for nine years, said she never heard of any complaints about the mural.
To Rolando, the mural represents a piece of Missoula’s history. “This is something precious that needs to be held onto,” she said. “They don’t appreciate art and they don't appreciate and value the Missoula community.”
Rolando said she thinks MCPS should make a policy to prohibit painting over murals.
Child Start Inc.’s lease contract with MCPS does have a clause in it that refers to the protection and preservation of historical values, but it also has a requirement to maintain the building, MCPS director of communications Hatton Littman said.
Due to the contract, Child Start isn’t required to notify MCPS of maintenance projects, which include painting.
MCPS operations and maintenance supervisor Burley McWilliams met with Croghan on Thursday to evaluate the building and discuss Croghan’s plans.
Littman said that McWilliams and MCPS Superintendent Mark Thane approved moving forward with Croghan’s decision to paint based on that conversation and on-site inspection.
“It was largely due to their plans to maintain the building and address the chipping and peeling paint on the walls,” Littman said.
Croghan said that no one has asked to see the murals during the seven years she has worked for Child Start, and that they’ve been partially covered up by cubbies.
McKenzie said that repainting would allow Child Start to use the space for their own purposes.
“We want to make it a neutral color and hang up artwork of the kids that currently go to the school,” McKenzie said. “It’s their own building now.”
Although McKenzie and Croghan are planning to repaint, they said they understand why some may be sad to see the murals go.
“That’s a very personal contribution they made at that time to the school and we would in no way want to not value that contribution,” Croghan said.
Croghan said they are honoring the contributions of former students by taking photos of the mural, which will be kept in the library and available for anyone who requests them.