Childhood science interest bears fruit for University of Montana student

Shelby Cole didn’t have a crystal ball telling her the whole world would share her interest in vaccines.

But she did have a sense her interest in science could make a difference to the larger world. The COVID-19 pandemic and its accompanying spotlight on the role of research to community safety threw that into high relief.

“It was really bizarre,” Cole said as she wrapped up final details of an influenza vaccine trial she’s working on. “I’ve been in this lab about three years, and doing research for seven years. I’d read a couple of books about coming plagues, but I didn’t realize it would be anytime soon. I’m surprised as anybody to be in the middle of this.”

Cole spent her initial time at the University of Montana studying pharmacy. But she found applied research a more liberating and comfortable fit for her scientific attitude. A tour of the Rocky Mountain Laboratories in Hamilton and contact with professors who worked there convinced her she could have more impact on society, especially communities facing economic disadvantages.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“I started focusing on vaccine work in grad school,” Cole said. “I wanted to work on a project that would be helpful to more people, especially from a community like I came from.”