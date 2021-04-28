Childhood science interest bears fruit for University of Montana student

Shelby Cole didn’t have a crystal ball telling her the whole world would share her interest in vaccines.
But she did have a sense her interest in science could make a difference to the larger world. The COVID-19 pandemic and its accompanying spotlight on the role of research to community safety threw that into high relief.
“It was really bizarre,” Cole said as she wrapped up final details of an influenza vaccine trial she’s working on. “I’ve been in this lab about three years, and doing research for seven years. I’d read a couple of books about coming plagues, but I didn’t realize it would be anytime soon. I’m surprised as anybody to be in the middle of this.”
Cole spent her initial time at the University of Montana studying pharmacy. But she found applied research a more liberating and comfortable fit for her scientific attitude. A tour of the Rocky Mountain Laboratories in Hamilton and contact with professors who worked there convinced her she could have more impact on society, especially communities facing economic disadvantages.
“I started focusing on vaccine work in grad school,” Cole said. “I wanted to work on a project that would be helpful to more people, especially from a community like I came from.”
That would be Fort Belknap, where Cole grew up an enrolled member of the Gros Ventre Tribe with family connections to the Chippewa-Cree and Little Shell tribes.
Like other Indian communities across Montana, the reservation was hit harder by the novel coronavirus than the mainstream state population. Fort Belknap spent most of the past 12 months under strict quarantine lockdowns. She found the differing responses to the pandemic on and off the reservation fascinating, she said.
“When you go off the reservation, even going a 16-mile distance, there’s a huge difference in how serious people took the pandemic,” Cole said. “On the reservation, they enforced masks and everything. Go off the reservation and nobody’s wearing masks.”
This spring, Cole will graduate with a master’s degree in cellular, molecular and microbial biology (CMMB) with an emphasis in immunology. She’s also branching out into a cutting-edge field of phage-based vaccines, including a possible vaccine to prevent Lyme disease.
“I want to do something that benefits everybody, not just the rich, and vaccines are a great way to do that,” Cole said. “I’ve always loved science. When I was growing up I watched ‘Bill Nye the Science Guy’ all the time. But growing up on the rez, I didn’t know I could make a career out of science.”