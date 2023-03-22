More than 30 people testified in support of a bill that would insert parts of the federal Indian Child Welfare Act into state law with some additional provisions.

House Bill 317, introduced by Rep. Jonathan Windy Boy, D-Box Elder, received strong support in its first committee hearing, passed out of the House and, on Wednesday, was heard in the Senate Committee on Public Health, Welfare and Safety. No one spoke in opposition of the legislation at the hearing.

The Indian Child Welfare Act, known as ICWA, dictates how Native children are placed in foster or adoptive homes. The law was enacted in 1978 in response to decades of state child welfare and private adoption agencies separating Native children from their families.

ICWA has been in the national spotlight recently, as the Supreme Court is expected to issue a ruling in July on a case challenging the federal law.

Several states have enacted ICWA into state law, including Nebraska, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Iowa, Michigan, California, Wisconsin, Minnesota and Washington, and the looming Supreme Court case has prompted more states to do so. The Wyoming governor codified ICWA into state law earlier this month, and similar legislation in North Dakota is progressing through its legislature.

What’s in the bill?

HB 317 commits the state to preventing, when possible, out-of-home placements of Native children that are inconsistent with the rights of parents and the interest of tribes, and to finding placements when necessary that preserve and honor a child’s tribal culture and connections.

The bill requires any party seeking an out-of-home placement for a child to determine if the child is Native and their tribal membership. Once that’s done, a tribe must be given the option to take jurisdiction over the case. Tribes, parents and other parties must be notified of all actions in a case, which would take Montana's ICWA beyond what’s required in the federal law.

HB 317 also requires that parents have the right to court-appointed counsel if needed and ensures the use of qualified witnesses, who can help testify to what placement would be best for a child.

The bill lays out where children temporarily removed from their parents can be placed in order of preference, starting with what most closely approximates a family situation close to home, a family member, a foster home licensed by their tribe, and then other tribal institutions. If a child is put in adoptive or permanent care, that placement should start with extended family members, then a family of their same tribe, followed by a family in a culturally similar tribe or, lastly, another Native family.

The bill also requires any party seeking to remove a child must show the court that active efforts have been made to provide remedial services and rehabilitative programs, done in a way that’s consistent with the social and cultural conditions and way of life of the child’s tribe.

Another bill, brought by Sen. Dennis Lenz, R-Billings, would expand certain aspects of ICWA to apply to all children in Montana. Senate Bill 328 passed the Senate and has been transmitted to the House.

In his address to the committee, Windy Boy said the two bills “can co-exist” without conflict. In his closing, Windy Boy drew distinctions between the two bills.

“The difference is history,” he said, adding that Native people have been oppressed for centuries. He spoke of abuse at boarding schools and the unmarked graves of Indigenous children near those schools.

“(That’s) how and why it’s so important for Indian children to be at that level of care,” he said.

Support for HB 317

Several supporters shared emotional testimony of their own experiences in adoptive homes.

Quincy Bjornberg, Chippewa Cree, was adopted at birth and said ICWA played a huge role in her case.

“I am thankful that ICWA was upheld in my case,” she said. “You see, when you plant a tree, you hope that the roots will grow deep and strong. You can’t cut a tree off at the roots and still expect the tree to grow as normally as it should.”

Bjornberg, 30, said she is reconnecting with her culture, language and family traditions.

“I am really speaking for the baby chopped off at the roots and replanted into a culture that wasn’t hers,” she said. “For the generations of Native kids lost and for the future generations of Native children and families, please vote for HB 317.”

Roberta Duckhead Kittson Nyomo choked up as she presented pictures of herself, her brother and their white adoptive parents. When ICWA was passed in 1978, she said her father was frustrated, and she overheard him say that white people are “entitled to Native children.”

“My question for you,” she said to the committee, “is are European Americans entitled to Indigenous children and young adults? The answer is no.”

Lance Four Star spoke on behalf of the American Indian Caucus and urged lawmakers to pass the bill. And Sharen Kickingwoman from the ACLU said every tribe in the state has passed a resolution supporting the legislation.

Kickingwoman brought her 1-year-old daughter to the hearing and said that “increasing protections of Native children is necessary.”

“Attacks on our children have been used as a tool to weaken tribal nations,” she explained.

Kelly Driscoll, a defense attorney for the Office of Public Defender who helped draft the bill, said HB 317 would “reduce the number of children in state care and reunify children with parents when they can be.”

“(The bill) helps us achieve what we all want,” she said.

Ta’jin Perez, deputy director of Western Native Voice, said one of the most common conversations the organization has with members is about child removal. He said removal has negative consequences on children’s identity and self-worth.

“Children are medicine,” he said. “Indigenous children especially deserve to be protected and have opportunity to thrive and know who they are.”

The committee did not take executive action on the bill.

Reporter Holly Michels contributed to this story.