Children explore Missoula, poetry through Words with Wings writing camp

About 20 children sat scattered along tree limbs and picnic tables in the shade at the Moon-Randolph Homestead considering what it might have been like to live on the property years ago or way in the future.

Earlier in the afternoon they explored the original homestead and all of its original buildings and even got to meet some pigs and goats while looking for details to incorporate into their writing exercise.

“I think I’m going to write about the past,” said Will Grob, who will be a fifth grader this coming school year. “I’m really interested in history, so that should be fun to write about.”

Grob has enjoyed his time so far with the Missoula Writing Collaborative’s Words with Wings summer program that allows children to write poetry and explore unique areas of the community.

As a young writer, Grob enjoys the creativity of poetry and creating his own world.

“I’ve never done this camp before,” Grob said. "But I think it’s really fun and definitely worth it.”

The students also have opportunities to read their poetry aloud publicly. On Thursday morning, many students took turns at the microphone to recite their work for Montana Public Radio’s children’s show Pea Green Boat, which is expected to air in August. They will also do public readings on July 15 and July 22 at noon at the University of Montana’s Prescott Pavilion.

Students entering grades 3-8 are eligible to participate in the Words with Wings camp. The Missoula Writing Collaborative hosts two weeklong sessions of the camp and offers morning-only sessions as well.

In the mornings, the campers spend a majority of their time writing poetry. Students that participate in the camp all day spend their afternoons doing different field trips around town, including to the insectarium, the Montana Museum of Art and Culture and Animal Wonders.

This is the 16th year of the Words with Wings camp and it is among the collaborative’s largest cohort of students yet, according to executive director Caroline Patterson.

“It’s really fun to be with kids who are excited about language and reading,” said April Cypher, with the Missoula Writing Collaborative, who has been leading the students this week. “It’s just a fun time to get together and have the chance to write with other writers who are really excited about it.”

The Missoula Writing Collaborative also has a camp dedicated to high school students. The Rattlesnake Writing Workshop is an afternoon camp held July 18-22. Students write and revise their works of poetry and fiction with writer Nicole Gomez.