In 1892, white residents killed four Chinese people in Missoula. The legacy of the murders and the larger effort to exclude Chinese people from the community lives on in bones buried under Missoula’s Lower Rattlesnake neighborhood.

Researcher Paul Kim with the ACLU has been working with a documentary team investigating the history of Missoula’s de facto Chinese cemetery. The site, located around Cherry Street at the base of Mount Jumbo, first came to light in a Missoulian notice in 1878. At the time, according to Kim, a variety of community members were buried in the old cemetery.

But by the 1880s, the cemetery had fallen into disrepair, and a new cemetery emerged on Missoula’s Westside. Prominent white Missoulians like Fred Worden were disinterred and relocated to the new cemetery, while the bodies of nonwhites — particularly a notable number of Chinese — were left to fade into obscurity.

“Burial practices in general in a town like Missoula, but also across the world,” said Kim, “are a really physical manifestation of people being pushed to the margins.”

Chinese community members have been not only marginalized, but also actively erased from Missoula’s history, per Kim’s research. The site of the Rattlesnake Chinese cemetery was hardly commemorated, and the area became prime real estate for residential development. As neighborhoods grew up on top of burial plots, houses literally overshadowed the memory of Missoula’s Chinese.

Over the last century-plus, bones have emerged from the forgotten cemetery from time to time. Kim said these discoveries often come as a surprise, an indication of the cemetery’s obfuscated past. Some old-time community members, like Grady Higgins, recalled a time when Chinese Missoulians made up a substantial component of the city, but through direct and indirect exclusion, that memory hasn’t lasted.

A part of the community

Estimates vary, but researchers believe anywhere from 100 to 500 Chinese people once lived in Missoula. Front Street served as the city’s Chinatown, where, according to author Mark T. Johnson, Chinese residents operated laundries and restaurants.

Chinese businesses bustled; Chinese funeral processions drew crowds; and prominent Chinese figures like Cranky Sam — of modern brewery and taproom fame — made local headlines. But in 1882, with the signing of the federal Chinese Exclusion Act, that all changed.

The Chinese Exclusion Act, a total ban on Chinese immigration to the U.S., was both a culmination and a catalyst of Sinophobic rhetoric and violence. Across Montana and throughout the West, efforts erupted to forcefully and often violently exclude Chinese people.

Labor unions in Butte organized against Chinese workers; Great Falls advertised itself as a locale free from the scourge of the so-called "Chinaman"; and in states neighboring Montana, massacres of Chinese laborers claimed many lives.

In Missoula, according to Johnson, the Chinese community avoided such widespread bloodshed, but boycotts were put in place to force out Chinese businesspeople. Johnson believes Missoula’s Chinese population was able to evade the fates that befell some of their neighbors in Wyoming, Idaho and Washington for a few reasons.

The Missoula Chinese community was relatively small, posing only a slight perceived threat to the white majority. Its cultural ties helped preserve the population, too.

“Montana’s Chinese community was quite strong,” he said. “It spoke for itself. They were a strong, active, motivated, connected group.”

But those attributes didn’t save the four Chinese victims from the 1892 Missoula killings. And although history has only recorded one official mention of the murders in Montana’s state guide book, the ripples of the event were felt throughout Missoula. The Chinese population mostly dissipated, leaving behind a legacy in which their presence in the Garden City — despite their work as gardeners in the Hellgate area — remains largely forgotten.

Yesterday and today

To Kim and other researchers interested in Missoula’s Chinese history, the Rattlesnake cemetery is a demonstration of a larger cultural project that persists to this day. Missoula’s Chinese cemetery — and the many Chinese cemeteries that have faded into obscurity throughout the West — manifest the ongoing exclusion of Chinese community members and other people of color from Western cities and towns.

“We did have a very diverse founding in Montana,” Johnson said. “There are things buried that deserve to be studied, brought to light and appreciated.”

Without recognizing that diversity, Kim added, modern Montanans are doomed to perpetuate Sinophobia and other forms of racism, hatred and exclusion. He sees that effect playing out in current political dialogue, which he connects pretty directly to the erasure of the Chinese cemetery in Missoula. Other historical sites in the area, like the cemetery belonging to the Poor Farm underneath the baseball field at Rattlesnake Elementary, have been memorialized with a commemorative arch and an interpretive plaque.

“What we’ve seen in Montana, frankly, very recently, is an incarnation of a very old type of rhetoric being used,” said Kim, “which has always feared the Chinese, which has always labeled them as an alien other, unworthy of the dignities that a white man is privy to.”

To Kim, the legacy of the Missoula Chinese cemetery is intertwined with the historically inaccurate ways Montanans think of themselves and their state through lenses of whiteness and colonization.

So what is there to do about it today?

For Montana author Jamie Ford, novelist behind books such as "The Many Daughters of Afong Moy" and "Hotel on the Corner of Bitter and Sweet," the solution lies in "not staring at the rock." When mountain bikers are getting their legs under them, he explained, they’re taught to stare not at the rock they want to avoid, but at the trail they want to follow. To Ford, that strategy highlights the importance of focusing on solutions, not setbacks — connections, not conflicts.

“I try to remind people there are things in our culture that connect us,” he explained. “Recognize that there were Chinese, Black, Jewish pioneers. We’re just part of a continuum. There were other people who lived and bled on this land.”

Ford believes honoring the history of the Chinese community members who lived and died in Missoula and throughout the West means holding onto both the uncomfortable and uplifting elements of the area’s past.

“I think as a culture we’re ready for 360-degree history,” he said. “Understand the bad of a situation doesn’t obfuscate the good. Both can be possible at the exact same time. I think a mature, open mind can handle both of those things.”