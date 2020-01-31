Chinese virus outbreak affects UM students from afar

With the outbreak of the coronavirus in China now declared a global health emergency, some effects are being felt on the other side of the world at the University of Montana.

At least one planned study abroad trip to China has been canceled, with the Montana University System banning all university-affiliated travel to China until further notice, and some Chinese students at UM are left wondering how a trip home might be complicated by the viral outbreak.

Yueyang Hu, a UM business analytics graduate student from Shanghai, said he had been planning to go back to China in mid-May, but with flight cancellations and federal restrictions in addition to the threat of illness, he said he might end up staying in the United States over the summer.

“You really don’t know how things will go in China,” he said. “The U.S. might issue additional travel warnings, they might even close down the consulate in Shanghai, which makes it impossible for me to renew my visa and that’s going to be a problem.”