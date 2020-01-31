Chinese virus outbreak affects UM students from afar

With the outbreak of the coronavirus in China now declared a global health emergency, some effects are being felt on the other side of the world at the University of Montana.
At least one planned study abroad trip to China has been canceled, with the Montana University System banning all university-affiliated travel to China until further notice, and some Chinese students at UM are left wondering how a trip home might be complicated by the viral outbreak.
Yueyang Hu, a UM business analytics graduate student from Shanghai, said he had been planning to go back to China in mid-May, but with flight cancellations and federal restrictions in addition to the threat of illness, he said he might end up staying in the United States over the summer.
“You really don’t know how things will go in China,” he said. “The U.S. might issue additional travel warnings, they might even close down the consulate in Shanghai, which makes it impossible for me to renew my visa and that’s going to be a problem.”
Hu spent Friday morning driving among home improvement stores and pharmacies in Missoula buying up as many medical-grade respirator masks and nitrile gloves as he could find. Back in Shanghai, stores and aid groups are running out of the masks people use to protect themselves from airborne illnesses, so he is spending hundreds of dollars to ship supplies back to his family, as well as for donations to first responders.
American, Delta and United airlines all announced Friday that they were suspending all flights to mainland China following the World Health Organization declaring the coronavirus an international public health emergency. The U.S. Department of State issued its highest travel advisory warning against visiting any part of China.
Delta Airlines said in a press release that flights to China will be canceled until at least April 30, while American Airlines is canceling flights through March 28.
You have free articles remaining.
While it’s unknown whether the virus will still be a major concern come summer, Hu said his family told him it would probably be a good idea for him to make plans to stay in the United States over the summer, just in case.
The virus has been traced to the Chinese city of Wuhan, which is located in east-central China with a population of more than 11 million people. In the country of nearly 1.4 billion people, more than 200 people have died from the virus as of Friday, with total reported infections nearing 12,000.
Hu said he would expect the number of infected people continue to rise dramatically, as hospitals in China are overwhelmed and doctors are working around the clock diagnosing people as fast as possible, meaning the nearly 12,000 infections is likely well below reality.
The Trump Administration announced Friday it is banning foreign nationals who have been in China within the previous 14 days from entering the United States, and all flights from China will be directed to just a small handful of U.S. airports for screening, with the nearest one to Missoula being Seattle-Tacoma International Airport.
The nonprofit Institute on International Education counted 369,548 Chinese students studying at American colleges and universities in the last academic year. However, UM only counts about 20 Chinese nationals studying on its main campus.
UM spokesperson Paula Short said one UM study abroad trip to Hong Kong, China and Macau over spring break has been canceled, but roughly a dozen students in the associated semester-long class will still be able to earn credit for the class. UM will also help students with program fee refunds and canceling air travel.
With the State Department raising the travel warning to the highest level, Short said the Montana University System was banning all affiliated travel to China until further notice in light of the State Department’s “Do Not Travel” warning.
In a campus-wide email, university officials warned students, faculty and staff that any travel expenses to China during the ban will not be eligible for reimbursement.
“The university system is committed to protecting students, faculty and staff across our campus communities and is closely monitoring the situation in cooperation with state and county health officials,” the email said. “There are no known cases of 2019-nCoV infection in Montana, and the CDC states that the current risk to the American public of becoming infected is low.”