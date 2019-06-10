Delays of up to 15 minutes are expected for approximately three days when chip sealing of the Van Buren Street Interchange project area gets underway either Wednesday or Thursday.
All drivers entering or exiting Interstate 90 may experience delays when Knife River starts work at 8:30 a.m. each day. The Montana Department of Transportation said northbound and southbound traffic on Van Buren Street will be reduced to single lanes with flaggers directing travel.
At the same time, drivers will also experience lane limitations on East Broadway near the Madison Street Bridge due to Missoula ADA construction.
Meanwhile, less disruptive roadway striping and sidewalk and trail connection work near Vine Street are ongoing. Sidewalks on the east side of Van Buren street have been reopened. Those on the west side will be closed while artists complete a mural on one of the sound wall panels.
Ramps and two roundabouts at the Van Buren interchange were constructed and opened last year. MDT says the entire Van Buren project is expected to be completed in mid-July.
For more information call 406-207-4484 or email Katie Klietz at katie@bigskypublicrelations.com.